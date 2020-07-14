MassDOT commits $5.9m for Newton Comm. Ave. project

From Auburn Street east to Woodbine Street, the project will narrow the existing median and use space on the north side of Route 30 for either a shared-use path or separated bicycle and pedestrian facilities, MassDOT said.

According to MassDOT, the project stretches along Route 30 and its adjacent carriage lane, from Auburn Street near the Boston Marriott Newton Hotel eastward to the intersection with Ash Street, near Lyons Field.

The state’s transportation department has committed $5.9 million for improved bicycle and pedestrian access along a stretch of Commonwealth Avenue near the Charles River, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.

Eastbound from Woodbine Street, the existing 22-foot carriage lane will also be converted into either a shared-use path, or a separated bicycle and pedestrian facilities, MassDOT said.

Route 30′s existing width will be maintained, the agency said, but vehicle travel lanes may be reduced in size to make room for 5-foot shoulders that will be striped for bicycle lanes.

The Ash Street intersection with Commonwealth Avenue will be reconstructed to improve pedestrian and bicycle crossings, as well as address circulation issues at Lyons Field, according to MassDOT.

The project will connect to other bicycle and trail projects in the region, Fuller said, including Weston’s planned shared-use path on the western side of the Charles River bridge. The Weston project is expected to stretch eastbound from that town’s border with Natick eastbound along Commonwealth Avenue.

In Newton, the MassDOT carriage lane project will also link to trail networks, including the Charles River Path and the Riverside Greenway, Fuller said.

“We also increase visibility and access to the Charles River at the historic boathouse while safety is improved for pedestrians and bicyclists,” Fuller said in the statement.

A virtual public meeting to review a preliminary design for the project is slated for this fall, Fuller said.

Fuller credited the efforts of several groups for making the project possible, including the Riverside Greenway Working Group, the Lawrence and Lillian Solomon Foundation, MassDOT, Bike Newton, the Newton Conservators, and the neighborhoods of Newton Lower Falls and Auburndale.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.