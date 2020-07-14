Person shot in Roxbury

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot Tuesday night in Roxbury, officials said.
Police responded to 718 Shawmut Ave. after receiving reports of a person shot at 9:14 p.m., Boston Police Officer James Moccia said in a brief phone interview.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, he said.
Investigators were still on the scene, he said just after 10 p.m.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
