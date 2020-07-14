Portsmouth, N.H., site of postponed Trump rally, moves toward mandating face coverings

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is moving toward requiring the use of face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Portsmouth Herald reports that the City Council voted 9-0 in favor of a mask mandate resolution Monday night and will meet with the city attorney later this week to write a formal ordinance.
Momentum for such a mandate grew after President Donald Trump announced plans to hold a campaign rally at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease on July 11. The president later postponed the rally, citing the threat of bad weather.
The resolution calls for the wearing of face coverings when people are within 6 feet (2 meters) of each other. It wouldn't apply to children ages 6 or younger, people with a medical condition where wearing a mask may pose a risk, or individuals walking, biking or exercising as long as social distancing is maintained.
A judge this week refused to strike down Nashua’s mask ordinance while it’s being challenged in court.