Providence may offer reparations to people with African, Indigenous heritage

“As a country and a community, we owe a debt to our communities of African and Indigenous heritage, and on the local level, we are using this opportunity to correct a wrong,” Elorza said in a prepared statement that is expected to be released Wednesday.

City leaders have no estimate on how much a reparations program would cost or how it would work, but Elorza said studying the issue will would be the “first step in accepting the role Providence and Rhode Island has held in generations of pain and violence against these residents and healing some of the deepest wounds our country faces today.”

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Jorge Elorza will sign an executive order Wednesday to begin the process of examining the feasibility of establishing a reparations program in Providence for residents of African heritage and Indigenous people.

Elorza has called a 10 a.m. press conference at the Dexter Park and Training Grounds to make the announcement.

The executive order is designed will lay out a multi-layered process that could span many months, beginning with a city employee or employees who will be assigned to begin a “collection of truth” that will examine the role the city and the state played in slavery and genocide.

The findings will be used to begin what Elorza calls a reconciliation process, where the city will publicly acknowledge the injustices. Then the city will begin considering reparations, which could include policy changes, and new projects and programs designed to support people of African heritage and Indigenous people.

Elorza, who has been preparing the announcement in recent weeks with an advisory committee of African-American ambassadors, has not said whether he wants the program to result in direct cash payments to individuals or if the city will explore incentive programs for housing or educational scholarships.

Providence is modeling its reparations work after programs in South Africa, Canada, and Evanston, Illinois. Other cities and institutions with reparations programs include Chicago and Georgetown University.

“May this process of truth bring us education and awareness of these wrong-doings and may our reconciliation change the systems that continue to oppress our communities, while reaffirming our commitment to building a brighter, more inclusive future,” Elorza is expected to say in his prepared remarks.

Elorza, a Democrat, is term-limited in 2022, but has already said he is considering running for governor that year.

In June, Elorza announced that the city would remove the word “plantations” in the state’s formal name – the state of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations – from all official city documents. Governor Gina Raimondo followed suit several days later, and the state voters will be asked to consider permanently changing in the state’s name in November.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.