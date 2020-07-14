Three-alarm blaze breaks out at Cambridge condominium complex

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from the wood-frame residential building once they arrived at the scene around 12:20 p.m.

Cambridge firefighters responded to a burning three-story, 12-unit residential building located at 231-237 Broadway, Cambridge Fire Chief Gerard Mahoney said at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

CAMBRIDGE – A 3-alarm blaze broke out at a condominium complex in Cambridge Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

All occupants of the building were accounted for and no one was injured.

“They had a pretty heavy fire condition on the top floor,” Mahoney said.

Firefighters advanced hoselines and some forced their way into the building to battle the blaze as it burned a hole in the roof. Two trucks could be seen with their ladders extended to the top of the structure shortly before 2 p.m., and some windows of the building were smashed out.

Cambridge firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at a large condo building on Broadway Street in Cambridge early Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters put wet towels over their heads to cool down after battling the fire. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The intersection of Broadway and Windsor Street was shut down to vehicle traffic as more than 60 firefighters responded to the scene, which was located between Central and Kendall squares, early Tuesday afternoon. A small group of onlookers gathered across the street

Three alarms were eventually struck to get “additional help in here to contain the fire and prevent the spread,” Mahoney said.

“The fire department did a tremendous job keeping the fire basically to the apartment of origin,” he said.

The flames were extinguished by 1:14 p.m., Cambridge Police tweeted. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mahoney did not have a monetary estimate for damage and it was not immediately clear how many people would be displaced.

”There’s probably a pretty good amount of smoke and water damage in a few of the apartments,” Mahoney said.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.