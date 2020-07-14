Three people charged, fourth suspect sought in July 4 Lynn shooting spree that killed one, wounded four

One suspect, Tyrell Berberena, 20, address unknown, was arraigned Tuesday in Lynn District Court on charges of murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury in the attack that claimed the life of Noe Hernandez, 35, said Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office in a statement.

Three people are in custody on murder charges and authorities are seeking a warrant for a fourth suspect in connection with a July 4 shooting in Lynn that left one man dead and four other victims injured, including another man who’s still in critical condition, prosecutors said Tuesday.

A not guilty plea was entered for Berberena, who was ordered held without bail, records show. His lawyer, Francisco Napolitano, said Tuesday via email that he wasn’t ”in possession of anything of note at this early hour,” since Berberena had just been arraigned earlier in the day.

“As our investigation begins to develop, provided that you are still expressing an interest, perhaps we will be able to offer you some pertinent information,” Napolitano wrote.

According to prosecutors, Hernandez, of Lynn, was one of five people wounded during the violence that unfolded around 10 p.m. on the night of July 4 in the area of 134 Fayette Street.

Hernandez, the statement said, was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Another man was med-flighted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, Blodgett’s office said. Three additional shooting victims are expected to survive.

And, prosecutors said, two additional suspects have been apprehended.

One of them, Marcus Carlisle, 22, of Lynn, was arrested Monday in Long Beach, California, with help from the US Marshals Service, according to Blodgett’s office. Carlisle faces the same charges, including murder, as Berberena, officials said.

“The timing of his return to Massachusetts is yet to be determined due to the travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Carlisle had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

A third suspect, Josue Cespedes,17, was arrested Tuesday morning in Salem and is expected to face arraignment Wednesday on the same charges, including murder, as his co-defendants, prosecutors said. It wasn’t clear if Cespedes had been assigned a lawyer Tuesday.

Though 17 is considered a juvenile in Massachusetts, juvenile murder suspects can be charged in the adult system as youthful offenders. The state’s highest court in 2013 struck down life sentences without parole for juveniles.

Blodgett’s office said Tuesday that authorities are “seeking a warrant for a fourth suspect,” in the deadly Lynn shooting.

























