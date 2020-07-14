Wellesley forum will tackle leaf blowers

Concerns about the use of gas-powered leaf blowers for routine landscaping will be the subject of a virtual community forum in Wellesley on Tuesday, July 28.
The session, set for 1 to 2 p.m. on the Zoom online platform, is being jointly organized by the town’s Natural Resources Commission, its Sustainable Energy Committee, and the local organization Sustainable Wellesley.
Organizers said the event is an opportunity for community members to discuss concerns about potential health and environmental impacts of gas-powered leaf blowers and any actions Wellesley might take in response.
The panel discussion will be led by Jamie Banks, founder of Quiet Communities, a nonprofit that works to reduce noise. Banks has assisted Lexington and other communities to address concerns about leaf flowers.
Advertisement
“Every town has different needs and different concerns,” Banks said in a statement. “These conversations are helpful to determine which approach works in your community.”
Those interested in participating are encouraged to pre-register at sustainablewellesley.com.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.