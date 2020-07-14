Wellesley forum will tackle leaf blowers

Concerns about the use of gas-powered leaf blowers for routine landscaping will be the subject of a virtual community forum in Wellesley on Tuesday, July 28.

The session, set for 1 to 2 p.m. on the Zoom online platform, is being jointly organized by the town’s Natural Resources Commission, its Sustainable Energy Committee, and the local organization Sustainable Wellesley.

Organizers said the event is an opportunity for community members to discuss concerns about potential health and environmental impacts of gas-powered leaf blowers and any actions Wellesley might take in response.