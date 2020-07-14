Weston man who allegedly pocketed $5 million from families of international students to plead guilty to wire fraud

Keenam “Kason” Park, 59, will enter his plea in US District Court in Boston, according to his plea agreement filed Tuesday. A date for the hearing hasn’t been set. Prosecutors will recommend a prison term of 51 months, as well as a fine and restitution of at least $5,192,330, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said in a statement.

A Weston man who formerly ran an international student recruitment firm has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud for allegedly pocketing over $5 million in tuition and fees from families, money that was owed to private high schools that partnered with his company, legal filings show.

“Mr. Park, a career businessman, husband and father with no prior involvement in the justice system decided to immediately accept responsibility because his singular focus is restitution for the families who worked with his former company, EduBoston,” said Park’s lawyer, Vikas S. Dhar, in a separate statement Tuesday. “He looks forward to resolving the case and moving forward with his life.

Park faces a maximum prison term of 20 years, according to court records.

The FBI launched the investigation into Park’s firm in October 2019. Under Park’s arrangement with US high schools, his company recruited and collected tuition payments and other fees from international students, which he then was supposed to forward to the schools and host families who would care for the students. The company also collected money for the students’ health insurance and for its own recruiting services.

Park allegedly spent the funds meant for schools on lavish personal expenses, buying homes in Massachusetts, California, and Korea, and a luxury Aston Martin sports car, according to a federal complaint. When funds ran out and his business, popularly known as Eduboston, was on the brink of closure, Park came up with a scheme to win back the money, traveling twice to Connecticut where he gambled millions of dollars at a casino, officials have said.

His plan backfired, and he lost $3 million at the casino, according to the complaint.

“In total, Eduboston collected over $5 million from hundreds of students and their families, but instead of paying the students’ tuition and expenses, including host family expenses and medical insurance, Park used the funds on unrelated expenses, including personal expenses,” the complaint said.

Park’s business, which closed in September 2019, was officially known as K&B Education Group and had been partnering with schools in Massachusetts and other states for about a decade or longer.

Park played a critical role: His business had people on the ground in many countries, especially China, where they would connect students and families with a high school in the United States. Many parents viewed the prospect of studying abroad as a way to give their children a potential leg up in getting admitted to the best college possible.

But since the company abruptly shut down last September, high schools and families — some of whom also paid tuition for the 2020-21 school year — have been trying to wade through the financial mess.

Legal problems for Park had been mounting for years at the time of his arrest. A former business partner filed a lawsuit last year in California seeking to recoup $3 million he invested in Park’s company. That lawsuit contends that Park inappropriately used the money to pay off debt and for other businesses he operated. Federal authorities also seized possession of Park’s Aston Martin Virage in 2014 after he defaulted on a student loan.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.