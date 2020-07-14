Woman, 74, identified as victim in Pittsfield fire sparked by smoking materials

Crews rescued Frances Lysonski, the home’s only occupant, as flames spread through the structure, officials said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on July 6, a fire broke out on the first floor of a home at 73 Chickering St., said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office.

Officials have identified a 74-year-old woman who died in a two-alarm blaze sparked by smoking materials inside her Pittsfield home earlier this month, according to a statement from the state fire marshal’s office.

She later died from her injuries at a local hospital. Officials said the home did not have any working smoke alarms.

Advertisement

The fire started inside a plastic trash can in the first floor living room, authorities said. Investigators found matches and several packs of Pall Mall cigarettes in the area where the fire started, and other possible causes have been ruled out, officials said.

“The improper disposal of smoking materials is a leading cause of fires and fire deaths,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in the statement. “Forty percent of Massachusetts fire deaths this year have been due to smoking.”

Excessive clutter inside the home helped spread the flames and made it harder for firefighters to battle the blaze, officials said.

“There is safe and non-judgmental support for individuals and families struggling with clutter; please contact the senior center, local board of health, or a mental health professional if you need or know someone who needs help,” Pittsfield Fire Chief Thomas Sammons said in the statement.

Officials said the home sustained $40,000 in damage. Investigators found two smoke alarms inside the home that did not work.

One fire alarm that was at least 25 years old and had a dead battery in it was found inside the home’s basement, authorities said. An alarm that did not have a battery and was also at least 25 years old was buried under boxes on the second floor.

Advertisement

“You have only 1-3 minutes to escape the typical house fire,” Sammons said. “Just like other household appliances, smoke alarms wear out and need to be replaced after ten years. Expired alarms cannot be relied on to work you when you need them most.”

For a list of statewide resources on hoarding and cluttering, go to www.masshousing.com/hoarding or call 800-243-4636 (800 AGE INFO). For more information on smoking fire safety, go to https://www.mass.gov/service-details/smoking-fire-safety.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



