Jimmy Fallon welcomes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during first show back in studio

Cuomo praised New Yorkers for “taming the beast” as the state’s COVID-19 infection rates went from being the worst in the country to the best.

“New York is really open now that you’re doing your show again,” Cuomo said via Zoom.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday in an episode that aired from 30 Rock studios for the first time in nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re just worried the infections are going to come from other states now, back to New York, and that would be a tragedy,” Cuomo said, noting how other parts of the US such as Texas, Florida, and Louisiana are seeing cases spike.

Cuomo condemned President Trump’s handling of the outbreak: “He played politics with it,” Cuomo said. “You had other states rush to reopen like there was no problem, but there was a problem, there was a virus, and you can’t deal with a virus politically.”

The governor said the key to containing the virus is staying home, closing down, and wearing a mask.

“It was never going to work to deny it, hope that it would magically disappear, or have all these states reopen without following any science whatsoever,” Cuomo said.

Fallon is the first of many late-night hosts to return to the studio. He, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, John Oliver, and Stephen Colbert turned to YouTube to entertain from home in mid-March.

