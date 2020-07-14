Mass. reports 203 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

The state said 11,971 new individuals had been given the coronavirus test, bringing the total of individuals tested to 972,070. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,241,465. And the state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 637 people, bringing that total to 81,525.

The state also reported no new probable-case deaths, with that total remaining at 215, and an additional 100 probable cases for a total of 6,144.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts among confirmed cases climbed by 10 to 8,125, the state reported Tuesday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 203, bringing the total to 105,986, as key metrics the state is using to monitor the reopening remained generally steady.

Meanwhile, three key metrics that state officials are looking at for the state’s phased reopening dropped, while one remained steady.

The seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests dipped slightly Monday to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent a day earlier, the state reported, a 94 percent drop from mid-April.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients also fell slightly, dropping to 571 as of Monday from 575 the day before. That figure represents an 84 percent drop from mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity remained steady at two as of Monday, a 90 percent drop from April 15.

The three-day average of deaths among confirmed cases also decreased to 8 on Saturday, down from 16 a day earlier. That figure has dropped 95 percent since mid-April.

The numbers were released after Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh urged city residents to continue to take precautions to prevent the coronavirus surge from returning, saying that the United States is currently in “the worst place it’s ever been” in terms of the pandemic.

He said the rise of the deadly virus in states such as California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona is “quite honestly … devastating.”

“Here in Boston and in Massachusetts, we need to do everything we can to avoid going down that path,” he said.

Walsh’s comments came as the city entered the second day of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Under this phase, gyms, museums, and movie theaters are allowed to reopen with restrictions.

Walsh said city officials are monitoring data such as positive tests, percentages of tests that are positive, and hospital activity “every single day as we get it.”

“We are ready to make whatever adjustments that are needed,” he said.

He asked people to continue wearing masks, stay 6 feet away from others, avoid large crowds, wash hands frequently with warm soap and water, and clean surfaces.

“We’ve worked our way into a strong position to control our own destiny here in Boston” by taking precautions against the virus, Walsh said, but he warned that if people stop, “we are at risk of moving backwards.”

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com