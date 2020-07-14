Walsh says US coronavirus situation is ‘devastating,’ warns of risk of ‘moving backwards’ in Boston

“Here in Boston and in Massachusetts, we need to do everything we can to avoid going down that path,” he said.

He said the rise of the deadly virus in states such as California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona, is “quite honestly … devastating.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Tuesday that the United States is currently in “the worst place it’s ever been in” in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s imperative that residents here continue to take precautions to prevent the virus from returning.

The state reported Monday that a total of 8,115 people have died in the state from confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Another 215 probable-case deaths have also been reported. The Massachusetts outbreak reached its peak in the spring and has now subsided, but states in the South and West are now grappling with a surge of cases and deaths.

"Every day is critical," says Walsh

Walsh said city officials are monitoring data such as positive tests, percentages of tests that are positive, and hospital activity “every single day as we get it.”

“We are ready to make whatever adjustments that are needed,” he said.

He said, “We’ve worked our way into a strong position to control our own destiny here in Boston” by taking precautions against the virus, but he warned that if people stop, “We are at risk of moving backwards.”

“Every day is certainly critical,” he said.

He asked people to continue wearing masks, stay 6 feet away from others, avoid large crowds, wash hands frequently with warm soap and water, and clean surfaces.

He asked business owners to operate “with absolute caution and care following all of the requirements that have been laid out by the city and state.”

“These are things that every single person in our city should be doing every single day,” he said.

Walsh also launched a broadside at the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as he criticized the administration’s plan to prevent international students from coming to the United States if their classes are being held totally online.

“This country has needed all along a White House and administration that takes the virus as seriously as the vast majority of American people do,” he said.

“At the very least, we need leaders who don’t put up barriers to states and cities that are trying to protect their residents and restore their economies, and we need to avoid at all costs politicizing a pandemic that divides people at a time when acting together is a matter of life and death,” he said.

Walsh noted that a legal battle to block the Trump administration move was being waged in federal court in Boston, with a hearing slated Tuesday afternoon. He said Boston and other cities had joined in an amicus brief supporting the legal challenge, which was first brought by Harvard and MIT.

He said the policy had “no basis in public health or national interest. It’s an attempt to put pressure on colleges and universities to open up. It puts politics in the place of public health.”

He said it also wasn’t fair to students “who look to Boston as a place of educational opportunity, and it’s a blow to our economy at a time we can least afford it.”

Hours later, the US Department of Homeland Security, in an abrupt about-face, announced at the court hearing that it had withdrawn the visa guidelines.

In other developments at Walsh’s City Hall news conference:

- Walsh announced that the police reform task force he has appointed will begin holding online community listening sessions on key issues. He said a July 22 session would focus on police bodycams; a July 23 session on implicit bias training; and later sessions on civilian oversight and on use of force policies. “I want to reaffirm my pledge to act on the recommendations of this board as informed by the community,” he said.

- Walsh said food trucks were heading out to 23 sites at parks, playgrounds, and public spaces in the city’s neighborhoods, where they would serve food seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m. The trucks have historically frequented the downtown area and major events, but this year hasn’t been a good one for that, he said, due to the pandemic shutdowns. Out in the neighborhoods, they will offer a “natural outdoor dining experience that aligns with our public safety precautions,” he said.

- Walsh said that an order exempting stores from the city’s plastic bag ban will be extended through Sept. 30. He said that gives stores the ability to use bags they have currently in stock. However, he also noted that officials have said reusable bags are safe, and people can feel free to bring them into their stores.

- Walsh noted the city had boosted funding for a youth summer employment program from $8 million to $12 million in an effort to offer opportunities “to every young person in the city who wants it,” especially as fewer employers are offering on-site, in-person jobs. Walsh also said a new program, the “Learn and Earn” career development internship, began Monday. It pays participants to take college-level courses. More than 500 high school and college students were enrolled in 26 different classes, he said.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com.