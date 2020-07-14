Allison Feaster tackles task of keeping Celtics together in unprecedented times

Throughout this pandemic, Feaster has mostly been tasked with trying to keep everyone together in that moment. But she and the rest of the coaching staff have had to weave through unprecedented challenges.

“We were approaching the plane, and it was the first time I’d flown since the season was suspended,” Feaster said. “And you could see that the desire was palpable, just this overall commitment with us being together. There’s such an energy when you get everybody together in the same moment.”

Last week the Celtics gathered at Hanscom Field airport and prepared to reignite their season that had come to a screeching halt in March because of COVID-19. Allison Feaster, the team’s director of player development, looked around and could not help but get a jolt from the scene.

Advertisement

Feaster helped set up weekly Zoom calls with celebrities such as LL Cool J and Mark Wahlberg. She reached out to players individually to see how they were handling these trying times.

“The message has been pretty ongoing, ever since the season was suspended,” Feaster said. “And just getting through these last few months has been a fun challenge for all of us. But going into this bubble experience, it’s obviously unprecedented. It’s really all hands on deck and everyone chipping in and doing his or her part to get the season back on track.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens has cited Feaster’s important role in the Orlando bubble several times over the past week. Much like during the quarantine period, he said, she will be tasked with coming up with unique “programming” for the players to keep them engaged and refreshed.

“She’s going to be doing a ton,” Stevens said. “She’s already done a ton. I mean, she’s been unbelievable throughout this whole hiatus. . . . She’s all over it. She’s been terrific and a huge addition.”

Advertisement

Feaster played at Harvard, where she ended her career as the second-leading scorer in Ivy League history. She went on to play 10 seasons in the WNBA before continuing her career in Europe. She entered the NBA’S Basketball Operations Associate Program and was later named the G League’s player personnel and coach relations director. She was hired by the Celtics last summer in a newly created position.

Of course, when she took the job, she never could have guessed the season would turn out like this. But it has given her an opportunity to become an even more essential voice quite quickly.

On the second night in Orlando, Feaster helped organize a viewing of Henry Louis Gates Jr.‘s PBS documentary, “Reconstruction: America after the Civil War.” Afterward, the team had a video conversation with Gates, a historian and literary critic who teaches at Harvard.

After George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25, social justice protests erupted across the nation. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown led a peaceful protest in Atlanta, and center Enes Kanter and guard Marcus Smart took part in demonstrations in Boston.

Around the NBA, there was some concern that restarting the season would distract from the movement, but Feaster is among those working with the players to ensure that that does not happen.

“I’m trying to accompany them and give them an outlet to be themselves and speak up when they need to do so,” Feaster said. “We obviously want to keep the social justice conversation going. It’s a unique time in American history and it’s a unique time for players and staff alike. The conversation can’t die down now that it’s back to basketball, and I think that’s very dear to the players’ heart.”

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.