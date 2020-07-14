Brandeis is latest Boston-area college to cancel fall sports

Brandeis University on Tuesday became the latest Boston-area college to cancel its fall sports as new coronavirus cases continue to surge in many states across the country less than two months before higher education institutions are scheduled to reopen.
Brandeis athletic director Lauren Haynie sent an email to all students.
“The department considered all options and planned extensively for ways for us to be able to compete this season,” Haynie wrote. “Based on the federal, state and campus information and guidelines that we have in place today, the decision to not participate in fall intercollegiate athletics was ultimately made with the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members as our top priority.”
Brandeis, located in Waltham, has seven fall teams: men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s tennis. On July 8, the same day the Ivy League announced it would not hold fall sports, Brandeis’s conference, the University Athletic Association, announced that the fall conference schedule would not be viable.
Brandeis’s announcement comes one day after the Patriot League canceled all fall sports.
Haynie’s email said the school is looking for ways fall student-athletes can practice in some capacity, if state guidelines allow it. Last week, the NCAA agreed to preserve a year of eligibility for fall athletes unable to compete. Brandeis is also developing plans of actions for winter sports that start their seasons in October and November.