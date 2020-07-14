Brandeis is latest Boston-area college to cancel fall sports

Brandeis University on Tuesday became the latest Boston-area college to cancel its fall sports as new coronavirus cases continue to surge in many states across the country less than two months before higher education institutions are scheduled to reopen.

Brandeis athletic director Lauren Haynie sent an email to all students.

“The department considered all options and planned extensively for ways for us to be able to compete this season,” Haynie wrote. “Based on the federal, state and campus information and guidelines that we have in place today, the decision to not participate in fall intercollegiate athletics was ultimately made with the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members as our top priority.”