Chris Francoeur has clubhouse lead at Massachusetts Amateur

Chris Francoeur fired an even-par 71 Tuesday at The Bay Club at Mattapoisett to grab the clubhouse lead in the second round of the 112th Massachusetts Amateur, but he’ll have to wait until Wednesday morning to find out if his 3-under total will take medalist honors after play was suspended because of darkness with 24 golfers still on the course.

Standing between Francouer, of the Amesbury Golf and Country Club, and the Harry B. McCracken Stroke Play Medal is Thorny Lea’s Matt Parziale, who is also at 3 under with two holes to play.