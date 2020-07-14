Chris Francoeur has clubhouse lead at Massachusetts Amateur

Chris Francoeur fired an even-par 71 Tuesday at The Bay Club at Mattapoisett to grab the clubhouse lead in the second round of the 112th Massachusetts Amateur, but he’ll have to wait until Wednesday morning to find out if his 3-under total will take medalist honors after play was suspended because of darkness with 24 golfers still on the course.
Standing between Francouer, of the Amesbury Golf and Country Club, and the Harry B. McCracken Stroke Play Medal is Thorny Lea’s Matt Parziale, who is also at 3 under with two holes to play.
A pair of rain delays pushed back tee times into the late afternoon at both the The Bay Club and The Kittansett Club, sites of the first two rounds. Stroke play will resume at 7:45 a.m. at each course as the field will be trimmed to the top 32 for match play at Kittansett.
The Round of 32 and Round of 16 are scheduled for Wednesday, with the quarterfinals and semifinals on Thursday, and the 36-hole championship match Friday.