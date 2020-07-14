Minus David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase, Anders Bjork making a quick impression in Bruins’ camp

Coach Bruce Cassidy, addressing the media via Zoom after the club’s second practice of return-to-play camp, anticipated both Pastrnak and Kase could skate on Wednesday.

The league’s co-leading goal scorer (48) and the most important trade deadline addition, the top two right wings on a Stanley Cup contender, have yet to touch the ice at Warrior Ice Arena. No sweat. No worries.

David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase missed another day of practiceTuesday morning, but no one around the Bruins’ rink seems to mind.

“What happens with some of these guys, again, unable to practice or unfit — whatever the terminology, it’s all-encompassing — they weren’t on the ice today,” said Cassidy, who again wore a Black and Gold mask, pulling it down to shout instructions, during a spirited 50-minute session. “Some of that has to do with the timing of testing, returning from Europe, etc. It’s not necessarily an injury or a positive test in a lot of these cases.”

While Kase, the trade deadline pickup from Anaheim, has yet to settle into a role here, the Bruins will need Pastrnak in full flight. It’s preferable, Cassidy noted, to miss time now rather than after the Bruins take their July 26 charter to Toronto, where they will settle into their hub hotel, run through a final few practices and start preparing for round-robin opponents Philadelphia (Aug. 2), Tampa (Aug. 5) and Washington (Aug 8). In Brighton for the next two weeks, he can push the pedal harder with extra practice reps, longer skating sessions and more intense workouts.

“Some guys certainly can make up the ground quicker than others,” Cassidy noted.

“There’s time for that now. As we get closer, that becomes less and less, and I think the effect becomes greater and greater on the player trying to play catch-up.”

▪ Speedy winger Anders Bjork, up for a second contract at the end of the year, wants to prove himself worthy of a playoff lineup spot. Things are going well on that front, particularly with the top two right wings ahead of him (Pastrnak and Kase) out of the lineup.

Bjork, tabbed by his coach as “maybe the best player” of Day 1, was promoted to Pastrnak’s spot on Line 1, alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. He skated with his usual zip, and showed increased power on his shot on several finishes

Coming off two seasons shortened by shoulder injuries, the former Notre Dame star looked strong in the Bruins’ preseason camp. Though he didn’t make the kind of splash that put him on the top line, he strung together a strong first half, earning the trust of Cassidy and his teammates and even seeing time on the penalty kill. The second half wasn’t as promising. His game sagged, and he found himself scratched after the Bruins traded for Kase.

“There’s competition for him now to get in the lineup. We like Anders as a person. We like him as a player, but we’re going to play the 12 best guys,” Cassidy said. “He’s certainly in that mix. Is he automatic? No.”

Cassidy said a “handful of other guys” are in Bjork’s shoes. That group includes Karson Kuhlman, who skated on the second line with the familiar Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci combo.

Sean Kuraly remained on the third line, playing the right side of center Charlie Coyle and left winger Nick Ritchie, another new piece Cassidy is trying to fit into his group.

▪ The full practice lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – Anders Bjork

Jake DeBrusk – David Krejci – Karson Kuhlman

Nick Ritchie – Charlie Coyle – Sean Kuraly

Joakim Nordstrom – Par Lindholm – Chris Wagner

Paul Carey – Jack Studnicka – Zach Senyshyn

Anton Blidh

Defense

Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug – Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk – Jeremy Lauzon

John Moore – Connor Clifton

Urho Vaakanainen

Goal

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Dan Vladar

▪ A small number of reporters, carefully spaced out on the chilly concourse at Warrior, saw fourth-line winger Anton Blidh, defense prospect Urho Vaakanainen and reserve goalie Dan Vladar join the group. Rookie tough guy Trent Frederic, who was missing Monday, skated after practice. Spare goalie Max Lagace arrived for post-practice shooting drills, the Bruins trying to keep their goal creases uncluttered.

Aside from Pastrnak and Kase, the only other missing face was assistant coach Kevin Dean, who was unable to attend Monday.

▪ Cassidy said a smaller group will skate Wednesday. Some 10 to 12 players, mostly those who have been skating regularly at Warrior, will take maintenance days.

▪ Day two of the Bruins’ summer sprint to the postseason went off without a hitch. Unless you were a goalie. Early in practice, Tuukka Rask left the ice for a few minutes after taking a puck in an unprotected spot. Later in the session, Jaroslav Halak was on his back and covered in snow after Joakim Nordstrom cut to the crease and bowled him over. The two shared a laugh after practice, Halak playfully pounding Nordstrom’s shoulder.

▪ Players are asked to keep their distance from each other, but that didn’t stop call-up Zach Senyshyn from going after defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in successive battles around the net. It also didn’t keep blue liners Torey Krug and Connor Clifton from “throwing down” in a fake fight after practice. Krug got the better of the wrestling match.

▪ The leadership group — Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Torey Krug — huddled for a post-practice chat that lasted several minutes.

▪ Center prospect Jack Studnicka, an AHL All-Rookie selection and Providence’s leading scorer, looks confident. During one drill, he beat Halak low on a 2-on-2 rush with a quick snapshot. Studnicka is unlikely to play during the postseason, unless it is on the right wing.

















































































































