Gillette Stadium will be capped at 20 percent capacity if fans are allowed at Patriots games this season

If fans are allowed to attend Patriots games this season, there will be far from a full house in Foxborough.

Gillette Stadium is expected to host only 20 percent of its total capacity, according to a memo issued Tuesday. The venue can hold up to 65,878 attendees, which means no more than 13,175 fans will be permitted on game days.

The Patriots noted state and local approval is required in order for fans to attend. According to the reopening plan outlined by the state, mass sporting events wouldn’t be held until Mass. moves into the final phase – Phase 4, or “the new normal,” which will require either vaccine against coronavirus or treatment for it to be readily available to the public.