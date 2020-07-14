Only foe stopping Nate Eovaldi is the weather

Eovaldi threw 66 pitches and 44 for strikes. In addition to the four innings, Eovaldi tossed another one indoors, totaling approximately 85 pitches.

“Everything feels really good mechanically,” Eovaldi said afterward. “The balls coming out well. I feel like I’m ready to go.”

The rain delay cut short Nate Eovaldi’s outing Tuesday. What was supposed to be as many as six innings for the Red Sox starter turned into just four. The outing, however, was enough to make yet another impression. After two starts of summer camp, Eovaldi’s appears as if he’s ready for the season.

“He was really good again,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “He commanded the ball well. He threw some good splitters, he threw some good sliders. He’s doing really well.”

With the season just over a week away and Eduardo Rodriguez sidelined with COVID-19, it’s tough to envision a scenario in which Eovaldi wouldn’t be the Red Sox’ Opening Day starter. Roenicke said he hasn’t spoken with Eovaldi regarding his getting the ball against the Orioles next Friday, but expects to do so within the next day or so.

Eovaldi said he got up to 100 pitches during the shutdown. Much of the reason why his arm feels in such great baseball shape is because his workload didn’t change. The team’s success largely depends on Eovaldi’s health. He’s faced a slew of injuries (including two Tommy John surgeries). He’s never reached the 200-inning mark and last made 30 starts in 2014 with the Marlins.

Yet a sprint to the finish line and a 60-game season might work in Eovaldi’s favor. If the Sox’ 2018 playoff run proved anything, it’s that Eovaldi can be dominant in spurts. Could a shortened season in which Eovaldi makes just, say, 12 starts benefit him?

“I’m going to treat it the same as I’ve always have,” Eovaldi said. “You know, go out there and give it all I got for everything game. We’ll only have 12 or 13 of them. You got to be locked in for every one of them.”

Fresh start for Peraza

Jose Peraza was locked in back in 2018 with the Reds. He hit .288 (with 683 plate appearances), and added in 31 doubles, 4 triples, and 14 homers.

But 2019 ended with a different stat line.

He batted just .239 in 403 plate appearances and was optioned to Triple A in August. The Red decided to non-tender Peraza after four seasons in the Reds’ organization.

Peraza, 26, has a fresh start with the Sox. He charged last season’s struggles to a lack of confidence and mechanical issues, two issues he feels are fixed now.

“What I really focused on, especially during the offseason in Miami, was just my leg kick,” Peraza said through team interpreter Bryan Almonte. “That’s probably one of the changes I made, altering that. That’s something that I wasn’t even doing much of in 2018 and 2019 when I was with Cincinnati. So, like I said, it’s completely different offensively, the things that I’m doing.”

Peraza rarely strikes out (just 11 percent of the time in 2018 and 14.4 percent of the time in 2019). But his power is somewhat fleeting. Part of that might have been due to his leg kick or lack thereof. In the years, prior it was non-existent. In fact, Peraza rarely lifted his foot, electing to go with a slight toe tap.

This year, though, Peraza is more engaged with his lower half and is using the leg kick as not just a timing mechanism, but also adding momentum as he swings. Peraza also said he moved his hands a couple of centimeters back.

Though Roenicke hasn’t made it public, it wouldn’t be a stretch to presume Peraza will be the starting second baseman to begin the season. Michael Chavis, meanwhile, has jumped all around the infield.

“Xander [Bogaerts] is a great shortstop,” Peraza said. “Being able to play second alongside him at short, it’s been really fun. I’m super thankful to be here with this organization and have the opportunity to play.”

Social distance

For much of this summer camp, players have been allowed to sit in their suites during games in order to practice social distancing. But that won’t be allowed during the season, so the Sox are creating an auxiliary dugout in the stands.





Only nine players and three coaches will be allowed at a time in the home dugout. As a result, players and coaches will have to rotate throughout the game.

“We’ll probably have to rotate the pitching coach and hitting coach during when we hit and when we’re on defense,” Roenicke said.

Bradley, Benintendi in the swing

Andrew Benintendi led off Tuesday’s game against closer Brandon Workman with a double off the left-field wall. Jackie Bradley Jr. tripled later in the contest and singled up the middle to bring in two runs. Both Benintendi and Bradley are swinging the bat well.

“It’s nice,” Roenicke said. “You hope you can maintain this through to the end and carry it right into the season. Sometimes, you peak too early, but I would much rather have a guy swing the bat anytime. They both look great.”

Rodriguez recovering

Roenicke said Rodriguez is recovering well from COVID-19. He’s working out and throwing into a net to keep his arm in shape. Relievers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez, who both tested positive for COVID also, are recovering well, too . . . The Sox will play an intrasquad Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.

