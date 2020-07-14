In cities from Miami to Phoenix, coronavirus cases are spiking. The NFL should be worried

The NFL’s mission is to turn stadiums and team facilities into a virus-free bubble. But that could become increasingly difficult if the pandemic continues to rage outside their walls.

But they didn’t necessarily anticipate the alarming spike of cases taking place across the South and West this summer, with NFL cities like Miami, Houston and Phoenix becoming some of the worst hot spots after opening up too quickly.

The medical teams from the NFL and NFL Players Association working on the protocols to play football amid the COVID-19 pandemic certainly expected the virus to be present for at least the entire 2020 season, if not longer.

“I think the recent spikes are definitely a concern,” Dr. Jonathan Drezner, chairman of the NFL-NFLPA subcommittee on coronavirus treatment and management, told me earlier this month. “And I think it heightens everyone’s awareness that every preventative measure and protocol really needs to be followed as best we can.”

The NFL and NFLPA are still hammering out the negotiations of the testing protocols for the regular season – most importantly how often players will get tested, and how long players will have to stay away from their teams. On top of frequent testing and quarantining, the NFL will also combat the virus with social distancing measures and mandatory masks inside team facilities.

Drezner, a Seahawks’ team doctor for over a decade said he is still “optimistic” that the plan will work. The German Bundesliga recently completed its six-week season with a similar plan, and only one player missed a game due to COVID-19.

But the virus is under control in Germany, and is decidedly not in the United States.

The NFL is not doing a bubble scenario like the NBA or MLS, as NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills called it not “practical or appropriate.” Players will sleep in their own homes each night and interact with their families. They will go out into their communities. Positive tests will inevitably happen throughout the season.

The NFL may be able to pull off its season if it can prevent an outbreak on a single team or position group. But if the virus is raging in Tampa Bay, for instance, it stands to reason that Buccaneer players will be more at risk of catching it.

“The risk that players get infected is directly related to the prevalence of the infection in the local community,” Drezner said. “So if some of the cities like Miami and Houston, Dallas, Phoenix — that are just spiking — the risks that someone from those teams comes down with the virus is simply higher than some of the teams in communities where the prevalence of infection is lower, just because of how people might be exposed outside of the facility.”

Earlier this month, Sills told me that the summer spike hasn’t altered much of the NFL’s plans, since the plans included broad flexibility. But it does put the league in a more precarious position.

“We’ve said at every turn that we’re just going to have to stay in very close contact with public health authorities to make the best decisions we can at that time point,” Sills said. “We’ve said all along we’re not going to simply put our heads down and charge forward, and ignore our obligation to follow the best public health guidance.”

The virus’s alarming spread makes it that much more important for players in hotbed cities to follow the rules and avoid going into public as much as possible.

“That’s probably the biggest challenge, is you can’t control people when they’re outside of the building,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Dev Anderson, who consulted with the NFL in creating their protocols. “There will be a big educational component, not just for players but for all of the essential staff. If any one of them messes up then it could be trouble for an individual team.”

And the spiking caseload could make travel for games increasingly difficult.

“We have to ask, can we truly fly into a city where the pandemic is raging?” Drezner said. “The whole traveling party will be tested for the virus before they get on the plane. But it’s what happens when you get to the city – the hotel staff, the cleaning staff, the food service, the bus driver, the TSA.”

The NFL may have to get creative with contingency plans for games this season, including the option to move games to neutral sites, where the virus is more under control. For example, if Massachusetts is still doing well this fall, the NFL may be smart to move games out of Florida and Texas and play them at Gillette Stadium on a non-Sunday. Teams could fly in, stay at the hotels at Patriot Place, play the game, and get back home. College football stadiums in low-prevalence areas could also be used as neutral sites, especially if the campuses are closed down.

Drezner, also the director of the University of Washington Center for Sports Cardiology, consulted for the National Women’s Soccer League as well and helped them get their summer tournament off the ground. They have played 16 games since June 27.

“They are in Salt Lake City right now having games for that reason – they chose an area with a low prevalence,” Drezner said. “I think all these leagues and conferences and officials should be thinking about contingencies, and playing neutral site is one of them.”

The NFL is hoping to open up for business soon. Rookies are supposed to report at the end of this week, and veterans by July 28.

But opening up could prove exceedingly difficult with the virus raging and most of the country now locking down.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin