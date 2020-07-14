Some 10 umpires reportedly to opt out of shortened MLB season

About 10 Major League Baseball umpires have opted out this season, choosing not to work games in the shortened schedule because of concerns over the coronavirus. Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press about the decisions on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, and Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman are among a dozen or so players who won’t participate this year because of health issues. The 60-game, virus-abbreviated season begins July 23. There are 76 full-time MLB umpires and more than 20 of them are age 55 or over. Joe West and Gerry Davis are the oldest umps at 67. Umpires who are deemed at risk — either for their age, health situation, or other issues — and opt out will continue to get paid. Umps get their salaries over 12 months and have already been paid through April. A deal between MLB and its umpires reached during the virus shutdown ensured that if even one regular-season game was played this season, the umps were guaranteed 37.5% of their salaries. Umpires recently began working intrasquad and simulated games at big league camps to sharpen up for the season. Teams are set to start exhibition games this weekend in preparation for Opening Day. Minus 10 or more MLB umpires, many Triple-A umps will work the two-month season. Most of them have previously called games in the majors as fill-in for umpires who have been injured or are on vacation.

Braves to add Puig to thin outfield

Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is not official until Puig passes a physical. Puig, 29, hit a combined .267 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs for Cincinnati and Cleveland in 2019. He also stole 19 bases. The NL East champion Braves were facing a depth problem in their outfield even after signing Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $18 million deal in the offseason. Veteran Nick Markakis opted out of the season before summer camp . . . Anthony Rizzo’s back trouble flared up again after he took batting practice over the weekend, and the Chicago Cubs are sending the slugging first baseman for tests . . . Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is unsure whether he will be able to take his first turn through the rotation as he recovers from a line drive off his head. Tanaka was hit on the right side near the temple by Giancarlo Stanton’s shot during batting practice on July 4. While the 31-year-old righthander said he has no concussion symptoms, he has not thrown off a mound since . . . Lefthander Danny Duffy will start for the Royals when they open the season against the Indians in Cleveland next week . . . Fans wanting to see their faces at Dodger Stadium can buy cutouts for prices ranging up to $299. The team said that net proceeds from the sale will benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. Cutouts in the Dugout Club or new Pavilion Home Run Seats cost $299. Field and loge cutout locations cost $149 . . . Jake Burger, the first-round pick of the White Sox in the 2017 amateur draft will play in a local league this summer in his hometown of St. Louis. It’s a chance for the third baseman -- who was not was among 16 players selected for workouts at the White Sox’s auxiliary site in suburban Chicago -- to get back on the field after he tore his left Achilles tendon twice, sidelining him for each of the previous two seasons . . . The Rangers indefinitely furloughed about 60 full-time employees, a moved announced 10 days before Texas opens its new ballpark without fans due to the pandemic-delayed season . . . A top Canadian government health official said the Blue Jays might want to consider hosting an extended stretch of home games in order to get approval to play in Toronto amid the pandemic. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said that back-and-forth travel from the United States, where coronavirus cases are surging, is a major issue that could prevent the government from approving Major League Baseball to play in Canada. The Blue Jays are scheduled to open the season July 24 at Tampa Bay. Toronto’s home opener is listed as July 29 against Washington. Such a change would require a change in MLB’s schedule and would mean opposing teams flying to Canada for what would have been home games in their home ball parks.