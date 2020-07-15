A book on ballots and another on Frank Sinatra illustrate when private becomes public

In a world of search engines and surveillance cameras and social media, the distinction between public and private might seem outdated, even quaint. It’s not. Two new books remind us just how complicated the relationship between them can get. The subjects are as banal as election ballots and the pages of an address book (albeit one that belonged to a very famous entertainer). But the benefit of banality is that it involves the rest of us. It gets us where we live.

The concepts of public and private are central to how we live, both as individuals and as citizens. Although adjacent conceptually, they rarely overlap. They shouldn’t, since they’re defined in opposition to each other. What’s public is anyone’s business, and what’s private is yours (or mine) alone. When they do overlap, or outright collide, watch out. Reality TV, to take just one example, feasts on turning adjacency into congruence.

In "Hi there!" photographer Henry Leutwyler showcases the pages of Frank Sinatra's address book. HENRY LEUTWYLER COURTESY STEIDL

Alicia Yin Cheng’s “This Is What Democracy Looked Like: A Visual History of the Printed Ballot” (Princeton Architectural Press) arrives with unnerving pertinence. As you may have noticed, this year there’s a presidential election, it’s especially fraught, and part of the fraughtness has to do with voter suppression, mail-in ballots, and the prospect of voting irregularities.

The most interesting word in Cheng’s title is “looked.” Being a graphic designer, she is largely concerned with ballots as visual artifacts. Parties produced their own ballots during much of the 19th century. This meant ticket splitting wasn’t figurative but literal. Those ballots could often be quite striking as works of applied art. That was part of a ticket’s appeal to voters. An 1878 Massachusetts Regular Republican ticket is both attractive in appearance and intricate in detail.

Regular Republican Ticket, Massachusetts, 1878. American Antiquarian Society

The most intriguing aspect of Cheng’s book isn’t visual but conceptual. She takes something that’s inherently private and makes it public. This gets a bit tricky, since “public” has two meanings here. A ballot is a public document, as, say, a newspaper is private. Yet it’s private in the sense that only one person actually sees it, whereas a newspaper is public insofar as its contents are meant to be seen by many readers. Put another way: A ballot is seen only after the person who will use it has closed a curtain to do so: drapery as democratic destiny.

The 1880s saw the arrival of the secret, or “Australian” ballot. Bland and uniform, ballots became most notable visually for how non-striking they were — and, of course still are. In a mass democracy, ballots are mass produced. Impersonality and abstraction, by necessity, are the order of the day on Voting Day. The infamous Florida “butterfly” ballot, from the 2000 presidential election, was as nondescript in appearance as it was momentous in effect.

“Printed ballots,” Cheng writes, “embody the material history of democracy in the United States: its ideals, its routines, and its abuses.” The title of Malcolm X’s famous speech “The Ballot or the Bullet” is far more than just wordplay. It indicates the centrality of ballots to our politics — their indispensability — and the dangerousness of an alternative. A duality as potent as public and private, ballot/bullet is, thankfully, nowhere near adjacent.

Materiality is not the same thing as availability. Once tallied and accounted for, a ballot is supposed to be destroyed. That’s why ballots are, in a sense so unfamiliar. You see your own, of course. But unless you’re an election worker, you don’t see anyone else’s. We take it on trust that they all look alike — and all the ones I’ve seen (and I assume that you have, too) are so no-frills and visually uninteresting how could they not all look alike? This is why the pre-Australian ballots in Cheng’s book can be so arresting in appearance — and those that come after so reassuring.

Sample Florida general election ballot, 2000: the so-called “butterfly” ballot. Courtesy AIGA Design Archives and Special Collections

A ballot is secret. An address book is personal. Henry Leutwyler is a Swiss-born photographer now living in New York. For his beguilingly deadpan “Hi there!” (Steidl), he photographed every page in one of Frank Sinatra’s address books — the front and back covers, too. Undated, it appears to be from the late ’70s or early ’80s. A collector bought it after Sinatra’s death, in 1998, and let Leutwyler document it. The title comes from the cheery message found on a Post-it in the “P” section.

This little black book isn’t black. It’s caramel colored. It includes 106 entries — 105 for people, one for the Golden Nugget casino, in Las Vegas. Nearly all those listed are male. Sinatra presumably had a separate book for lady friends (a term meant both literally and, Frank being Frank, as euphemism). Only a few of the names belong to people still alive: Henry Kissinger, former LA Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, casino magnate Steve Wynn, Robert Wagner, Sinatra’s daughters.

Most entries consist of last name, then first: “Grant, Cary,” “Grimaldi, Prince Rainier,” “Kelly, Gene,” “Mitchum, Bob.” The two Rat Pack members included get special treatment: Sammy Davis Jr. is simply “Smokey” (the nickname inspired by his four-packs-a-day cigarette habit), and Dean Martin is “Dean Martin.”

A Henry Leutwyler photograph from "Hi there!" HENRY LEUTWYLER COURTESY STEIDL

Those names are famous. Many in the book are. A kind of apotheosis occurs on the page that contains “Rich, Buddy,” “Rickles, Don,” and “Rockefeller, Laurance.” Or maybe it’s the page with “Ford, Glenn” and “Ford, Pres. Ger.”

There are also names recognizable only to Sinatra aficionados (“Rudin, Mickey,” his lawyer; “Rizzo, Jilly,” his restaurateur pal) or, now, not even to them. Two dentists are listed, a physician, Sinatra’s secretary, and a man identified as “chauffeur.” No address book, not even one belonging to Frank Sinatra, is an edition of Who’s Who. It’s Who’s Who by way of the Yellow Pages.

So what we get is a cross-section: famous and obscure, personal and professional, residence and office, numbers you can’t get from directory assistance and numbers you can — in other words, it’s private and public both. “Looked” being the key word in Cheng’s title, it’s “hi” for Leutwyler’s. A greeting, let alone so informal a one, assumes a relationship — not just between reader and author, or between Sinatra and those in his book, but between Sinatra and us.

In some ways, looking at a person’s address book feels even more illicit than looking at his diary. A diary is more personal, yes, but it’s also indwelling as an address book is not. An address book constellates. It places its owner within a larger context of daily association. Looking at such a book doesn’t put us inside the owner’s head. It puts us inside his life.

What “Hi there!” offers is beyond-paparazzi voyeurism: revelation without sensationalism. Sinatra the singer and actor and public figure becomes a private figure like you or me: just another guy looking up a number before making a call. We can’t go into a voting booth with him. Instead, “Hi there!” lets us do something even more intimate: go into a phone booth with him. It’s the ultimate in ring-a-ding-ding.

