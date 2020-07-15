‘Father Soldier Son’ a complex portrait of a wounded warrior and his boys

Don’t mistake me: There are many emotional peaks in the film, which premieres on Friday. I did blubber out loud at one point, but I promise you it was not from happiness or from some neat transformational moment. The movie lands somewhere between a beautifully shot home movie, cinema verite, “Boyhood,” and a subtly tragic tale about the transfer of typically masculine traditions across generations. The quiet moments of “Father Soldier Son,” of which there are many, have a simple resonance, with painfully stoic conversations between father and sons and the ever-lurking specter of depression. And then those quiet stretches are punctuated by a series of overwhelming tragedies that make the stoicism even harder to watch.

“Father Soldier Son” doesn’t follow a predictable story arc. The Netflix documentary doesn’t traffic in the kinds of heartwarming outcomes you might expect from a portrait of an American military family. For the past decade, filmmakers Catrin Einhorn and Leslye Davis filmed a sergeant deployed to Afghanistan and his two sons back in the States, and they didn’t find the emotional payoffs and cheery endpoints you’d likely create for a scripted soldier’s story. They give us what they saw, reality hanging over everything like a pall.

Advertisement

When we meet Brian Eisch, he’s a proud soldier stationed in Afghanistan. He has two sons, Isaac, 12, and Joey, 7, who live with his brother, since the boys’ mother left the family years earlier. It’s a challenging situation for all involved; we see the boys yearning for their father, their only active parent, when they’re not worrying about his safety. But Brian is deeply invested in his identity as a soldier, something his own father encouraged in him and something we see him continually foster in his own boys. The way Brian promotes military service to Joey or Isaac, regardless of their interest, is one of the more fascinating themes of the movie, particularly given the final scenes (which I won’t spoil here).

When Brian suffers a serious leg wound while raiding a Taliban-held village, he returns to New York state to live with his boys, but at a serious psychological cost. His battlefield injury leaves him feeling useless and untethered; in his mind, it seems, his masculinity has been compromised. His dream of returning to fight another day is dashed when his leg needs to be amputated, and he sinks even lower. Meanwhile, we can see Isaac move into caretaker mode, a natural child’s instinct that’s clearly going to affect the direction his life takes. But no one can rescue Brian from his grief, not his sons or the woman who becomes his girlfriend, Maria; you can see his face lose its spark the longer he is home, as he gains weight and sits obsessively playing war-related video games. He still finds small moments of joy, notably when he and Maria get married, but overall he is a man forever changed, and not for the better.

Advertisement

The intimacy of “Father Soldier Son,” which is produced by The New York Times, is heightened by the way Einhorn and Davis stay out of the picture, with no narration and few interviews. We make the observations and tease out the ideas from the footage, which is presented neutrally after being edited down from some 300 hours. There’s a minute-long scene, for instance, where we only watch Brian, newly fitted with a prosthetic leg, struggling to pull a snowblower up a ramp into a truck. It’s both thoroughly mundane and yet a rich cameo of the fight inside the man. Likewise, there are no overt political points made about the Eisches, no social context framing their story. It’s a pure, focused look into the complex relationship between one family and the country they serve.

Advertisement

FATHER SOLDIER SON

On: Netflix, available Friday.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.