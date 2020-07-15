As it turns out, the Shaggs’ strange sound wasn’t the worst thing in the world

Every Saturday night the Wiggin sisters played music for the local kids in the auditorium at town hall. Parents dropped off their children, some as young as 10, for a few hours. The kids ran around in circles — they called it the “polka” — while the Wiggin sisters played a mix of pop covers and their own originals. Their songs were about puppy love, lost cats, and other teenage anxieties (“Why Do I Feel?”). They called their band the Shaggs.

In 1969, the small New Hampshire town of Fremont still felt like the 1950s. Most of the families went to church and the ham-and-bean suppers. Some of the boys were letting their hair grow, but not nearly as much as those hippie kids in college.

The Shaggs never really left Fremont, but their legend sure did. They made one album, called “Philosophy of the World.” It was naive and innocent. Some would say hopelessly so: The record has often been cited as the worst album of all time.

Eventually, the sisters all got married, started families, and forgot about the band.

“You kind of let things go,” says Dot Wiggin, who was the band’s lead singer and songwriter.

But the world was not quite ready to let go of the Shaggs. Four years ago, the Seattle record label Light in the Attic reissued “Philosophy of the World,” introducing the Shaggs to another new crop of adventurous listeners. On Friday, the label continues its Shaggs reissue project with “Shaggs’ Own Thing,” a compilation of home demos and studio outtakes first released in 1982 by the band NRBQ.

The members of NRBQ were largely responsible for the initial wave of the Shaggs reappraisal. They first heard “Philosophy of the World” in a used record shop some years after it came out, says keyboardist Terry Adams. It was exceptionally rare: recorded in a studio in Revere, almost all of the 1,000 copies pressed went missing right after they were delivered.

“We all loved it,” says Adams. “It definitely has its own sound. It’s its own wonderful thing.”

NRBQ had just formed their own imprint, Red Rooster Records, which was distributed by Rounder, the independent roots music label founded in Somerville. They went looking for the Wiggin sisters, who had all taken their husbands’ names. Eventually, they met up at a Pizza Hut.

“I think they were very cautious,” Adams recalls. “At one point Dot said, ‘How much is this going to cost us?’ ”

No, Adams had to explain: We’ll be paying you.

The Shaggs — including Dot’s older sister, Helen, on drums and younger sister, Betty, on rhythm guitar — formed at the urging of their father, Austin Wiggin Jr., who died in 1975. His mother once told him about a premonition she had that his future daughters would be in a band together.

Besides a flurry of attention surrounding the Red Rooster reissues, the Wiggin sisters knew little about the growing lore regarding their band. In the 1990s, they were mostly unaware they’d attracted a new generation of admirers, led by Kurt Cobain, who called their album one of his all-time favorites.

In 1999, as NRBQ prepared to celebrate their 30th anniversary (they too had released their debut album in 1969), the band arranged a two-night bash at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. They invited the Holy Modal Rounders to open the first night, and the Sun Ra Arkestra the next. And they asked the Shaggs to play the middle slot both nights.

For their first live appearance in a quarter-century — and their first ever outside of southern New Hampshire — the Wiggin sisters got lost trying to find the club, Adams says with a laugh. By the time they arrived, Helen wasn’t feeling well, so Adams asked NRBQ’s drummer, Tom Ardolino, to sit in.

Helen’s drumming was notoriously out of time, and daunting to reproduce.

“Tom could play anything, but he kind of looked up and rolled his eyes, like, ‘Help me,’ ” Adams says. “But I swear, it was the most amazing fit.”

The Shaggs released "Philosophy of the World" in 1969. Few original copies existed, but the record has been reissued several times.

After three decades of obscurity sprinkled with ridicule, the Shaggs were suddenly folk heroes. That year Susan Orlean wrote a long New Yorker profile about the band. A major label reissued “Philosophy of the World.”

In 2003 a stage musical about the Wiggin sisters opened in Los Angeles; it premiered off-Broadway in New York City in 2011. Plans for a film version of the Shaggs story were announced in 2018, with “Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher reportedly agreeing to play Dot Wiggin.

“They buy our life rights every year,” Wiggin says. “It’d be nice if it’s made while we’re still here.”

Wiggin lives in a small rented ranch home in Epping, N.H., with her adult son, Will. It’s a menagerie of painted seashells, life-size Elvis cutouts, and novelty items devoted to pugs. She works in the elementary school cafeteria and cleans the church, where she still sings in the choir.

When her other son, Matt, stops by for a visit, he’s wearing a T-shirt that says “Dot Wiggin Band.” Several years ago a New York-area musician named Jesse Krakow organized a Shaggs tribute. After they met, he asked Dot if she’d want to start a new band.

They cut an album in 2013, “Ready! Get! Go!,” which included a sweet tribute to Helen (who died in 2006) called “Banana Bike.” The Dot Wiggin Band toured with Neutral Milk Hotel two years later. In 2017, Dot and Betty performed as the Shaggs at Wilco’s Solid Sound festival at Mass MoCA. That was their last appearance.

Krakow, reached at his home in New Jersey, says he’s hoping to record an instrumental album based on Dot’s charts.

“People always say the Shaggs don’t know what they’re doing, but they do,” says Krakow, who counts himself a devoted fan of “outsider” music, from Captain Beefheart to Mr. Bungle and Ween. “They were completely strange and magical.”

Helen’s approach to the drums was like that of a painter, he says, and Dot was a “fantastic” guitar player, playing lead lines that mirrored her vocal melodies — “scat singing, basically.”

“They developed their own language, like any great band.”

Dot Wiggin says she still writes down a line or two whenever a lyric comes to her.

“They’re around here somewhere,” she says, waving a hand at the clutter on the kitchen table.

She doesn’t play guitar anymore. Somewhere in the house she has a Shaggs replica guitar, which she thinks she’ll send to her brother.

He can give it to his grandson, she says: “He’s taking lessons.”

E-mail James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.