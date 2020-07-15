For Lin-Manuel Miranda, before Broadway and ‘Hamilton,’ there was Freestyle Love Supreme

Some documentaries put you there and some just make you realize you had to be there. “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” a new documentary on Hulu about what Lin-Manuel Miranda and his friends were up to before “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” falls into the latter category.

What they were up to, as the antic performance collective Freestyle Love Supreme, was improv-comedy rap, a hybrid form that came naturally and hilariously to a group of buddies growing up in the Beastie Boys era. Coalescing during Miranda’s college days at Wesleyan University and formally founded in 2003, the troupe contained in its central brain trust many who would go on to work on “Heights” and “Hamilton,” including Thomas Kail, who directed both shows, and Christopher Jackson, who powerfully originated the role of George Washington in the latter.

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” toggles between footage shot in the early 2000s — on stage, backstage, on the street — and a 2019 group reunion at New York’s Greenwich House Theater that then moved to the Booth for a run. The show is much the same now as then: Eight or so performers on stage — all men in the early days — take suggestions from the audience and proceed to freestyle skits and commentary for maximum laughs. The energy is infectious and the verbal inventiveness often astounding. Watching this documentary, you understand where the super-smart flow of the “Hamilton” lyrics came from — and it wasn’t just Lin-Manuel Miranda.

An old friend, director Andrew Fried, is behind the camera in both time periods, and the sense of brotherly continuity amid mountaintops achieved is palpable. Miranda is the star to everyone outside the group, but inside the tasks and talents are more evenly distributed. Kail is the organizer, the behind-the-scenes nerve center; Anthony “Two-Touch” Veneziale the fast-thinking, motor-mouthed host of the show. Jackson, a.k.a. C-Jack, had the singing voice and a mature gravitas that, in retrospect, made him a natural to play the Father of Our Country.

The tall, weedy, and white Chris “Shockwave” Sullivan is the group’s human beatbox; uber-nerd Arthur Lewis, a.k.a. Arthur Geniuses, reveals an angelic voice and introspective wordplay. A late arrival to the group, after Miranda and Kail went to work on “In the Heights,” is Utkarsh Ambudkar, an actor-comedian who turned out to have the fastest mind and mouth of the entire collective.

Apparently Daveed Diggs, one of the breakout stars of “Hamilton,” was part of Freestyle Love Supreme as well — he can be glimpsed in a few photos — but he’s curiously and completely absent from this movie. The documentary also skirts gingerly around a rift that developed between Veneziale and Kail as “Hamilton” neared its debut at New York’s Public Theatre. (“I didn’t need mentors in that way anymore,” says the diplomatic Kail.) The film is full of men expressing their love and admiration for one another, but you can sense the jostle of personalities, and you know it wasn’t always easy.

A larger problem with “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” is that we don’t get enough of the show itself, both then and now. There are extended bits, like the “True” segment in which a member of the troupe raps about his own life. (Ambudkar does a showstopper about turning sober after his drinking caused him to miss out on a role in “Hamilton.”) But the audience-propelled instant comedy of which Freestyle Love Supreme were and are capable makes one long to see an entire show preserved on tape. (Is it too late to get everyone back together for a Netflix series?) Now that “Hamilton” is on Disney+, everyone can watch Lin-Manuel Miranda as one of our Founding Fathers. But how often do you get to see him play an epileptic German Shepherd named Ramon?

