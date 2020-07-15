Tyra Banks named new ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host

There are big changes in the works at ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” franchise. A few days ago, Tom Bergeron revealed that he and cohost Erin Andrews would not be returning to the reality contest for the next season (which is on ABC’s fall schedule but, due to pandemic issues, could easily be delayed).

Now ABC has announced that Bergeron, who served for 15 years, will be replaced by Tyra Banks. The supermodel, who has hosted “America’s Got Talent” and “America’s Next Top Model,” will be the show’s first Black host. “I like breaking those doors down so that we don’t have anymore firsts,” she said Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” “but it’s nice to be first so that you can open that door and let so many other people in after you.” Banks was also the first Black model on the covers of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, GQ magazine, and the Victoria’s Secret catalog.