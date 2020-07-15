Former Mass. Clean Energy Center chief returns as CEO of hydroelectric company

Barton left her job as chief executive of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority about two weeks ago. She will become the CEO at Burlington-based FirstLight Power, which operates more than a dozen hydroelectric plants in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Barton has spent much of her career in Boston, most notably as the chief executive of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. She ran that quasi-public agency from mid-2012 through mid-2015, before working in the private sector in the city, first at SunEdison, and then at the law firm Foley Hoag.

Barton will join FirstLight on Aug. 3. She succeeds John Shue, who is retiring from the job and has led the business since it was spun off from French conglomerate Engie in 2016 and acquired by the Montreal-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

She will oversee a staff of about 35 at the Burlington headquarters and about 100 at the plants, which include the Northfield Mountain hydroelectric facility among other hydro plants, as well as two battery storage facilities and a solar plant. The portfolio represents about 1,400 megawatts of generation and storage capacity, mostly at the massive Northfield pump-storage facility in Western Massachusetts.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to build on the legacy of these facilities that have been providing New England with clean electricity, in some cases, for 100 years, to really take that to the next chapter,” Barton said in an interview.

Barton’s work at the MassCEC and NYSERDA helped Massachusetts and New York become recognized as national leaders in renewable energy. Barton said she appreciated the professional opportunity in Albany, N.Y., but wanted to bring her family back to the Boston area. She hopes to move back to Greater Boston within the next few months. The FirstLight office staff in Burlington continues to work remotely for now. Joining FirstLight will be a reunion of sorts for Barton and Phil Giudice, a former state energy resources commissioner. Both were top aides in Deval Patrick’s administration, and Giudice became chairman of FirstLight’s board of directors on July 1.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.