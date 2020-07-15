Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 7) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Two black skimmers were at West Dennis Beach and scattered others were reported west to Falmouth.
Reports from Race Point in Provincetown included a “Scopoli’s” Cory’s shearwater among over 70 total Cory’s shearwaters, 65 great shearwaters, 85 sooty shearwaters, 2 Manx shearwaters, 18 roseate terns, a Forster’s tern, 3 Arctic terns, and 3 Wilson’s storm-petrels.
Other reports around the Cape included 2 chuck-will’s widows in Falmouth, 2 to 4 yellow-crowned night-herons in Barnstable, a glaucous gull at Great Island, and another glaucous gull and a little gull in North Truro.
Advertisement
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.