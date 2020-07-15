Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 7) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Two black skimmers were at West Dennis Beach and scattered others were reported west to Falmouth.

Reports from Race Point in Provincetown included a “Scopoli’s” Cory’s shearwater among over 70 total Cory’s shearwaters, 65 great shearwaters, 85 sooty shearwaters, 2 Manx shearwaters, 18 roseate terns, a Forster’s tern, 3 Arctic terns, and 3 Wilson’s storm-petrels.