It’s a drive-in kind of summer on the Cape

This summer, there are drive-in movie theaters galore — including one at the Cape Cod Center for the Arts in Dennis.

Every Wednesday night through August, the large central parking lot around the Cape Playhouse, Cape Cinema, and Cape Code Museum of Art will be transformed into a pop-up theater for up to 100 vehicles. Scheduled showings include “Jaws” (July 22), “Back to the Future” (July 29), “E.T.” (Aug. 5), “The Wizard of Oz” (Aug. 12), and “Trolls” (Aug. 19).

Audiences can munch on their own pre-show picnic on the campus lawn or one they order in advance from neighboring restaurants, including Encore Bistro and Bar, Scargo Cafe, The Pheasant, and Firestarter Pizza. Concessions and popcorn will also be available for purchase on site.