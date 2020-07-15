It’s a drive-in kind of summer on the Cape

This summer, there are drive-in movie theaters galore — including one at the Cape Cod Center for the Arts in Dennis.
Every Wednesday night through August, the large central parking lot around the Cape Playhouse, Cape Cinema, and Cape Code Museum of Art will be transformed into a pop-up theater for up to 100 vehicles. Scheduled showings include “Jaws” (July 22), “Back to the Future” (July 29), “E.T.” (Aug. 5), “The Wizard of Oz” (Aug. 12), and “Trolls” (Aug. 19).
Audiences can munch on their own pre-show picnic on the campus lawn or one they order in advance from neighboring restaurants, including Encore Bistro and Bar, Scargo Cafe, The Pheasant, and Firestarter Pizza. Concessions and popcorn will also be available for purchase on site.
Tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.capeplayhouse.com.
DITI KOHLI
Catch first-run and classic movies, Red Sox and Celtics games (including the Sox’ opener on July 24), live comedy sets, and performances by major touring musicians at the Yarmouth Drive-In.
The new Cape Cod facility features three giant LED screens, a stage, and space for more than 462 cars. Take heart: Each car will have its own fenced-in parking area that’s more than double the size of a normal parking spot.
The drive-in will offer a screening of “School of Rock” and” Groundhog Day” next week. Buy tickets in advance for touchless entry into the drive-in, and order all concessions through the Yarmouth Drive-In website to avoid lines.
The price is $30 per car for up to four people; $10 for each additional person, up to seven people with seatbelts. www.yarmouthdrivein.com
KARI BODNARCHUK