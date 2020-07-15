Our storybook online romance is running into real-world wrinkles

This one’s a doozy so I hope you have a large glass of wine and nowhere to be for a bit. I run a popular meme account, and I never respond to messages from followers. But given quarantine, I was scrolling through my inbox and one quirky message stuck out. I humored him and responded. We hit it off. He was in Europe on business, but he lives in L.A., which is where I am.

I gave him my personal info. We discovered we share the same profession, astrological compatibility, and a lot of mutual friends. In the midst of COVID, our Internet relationship grew through a series of sweet, bored, 24/7-no-boundaries text messages and FaceTime calls. We both caught feelings.

After a month and a half, he came home. We met in real life after he quarantined for two weeks. Now I feel like I’m self-sabotaging this new thing because it has been so storybook-like. I see him in front of me, and I don’t know how to be. I also know he’s hung up on his ex. They have reconnected since he’s been back, and he told me he still kind of loves her — and he liked her bikini pics on Instagram. How can he make room for a new experience if he’s still hung up?

– Hung up

A. Stop trying to guess what’s going to happen with this man. It’s clear you’re into this and want to see where it goes. He’s already in your quarantine bubble, so if you want to see him, go ahead. If something feels off, step back and communicate. Don’t let him become your stay-at-home everything. Take your socially distanced walks with others, and keep up the Zoom calls with your friends. He’s a piece of your world right now, but he’s not the center of it.

A person can fall for someone while getting over an ex at the same time. It’s not ideal, but it can happen, sometimes in an instant. The question is whether you can enjoy things as they are while you watch the relationship grow. This is brand new, despite all of the messaging. It’s too early to know how you fit into each other’s lives. Consider the in-person meeting a re-start and take your time.

Also remember that it doesn’t have to be a storybook tale. Relationships are messy, and beginnings can be weird. Accept that now and you’ll be in a better place to judge what’s happening.

For the record, I wrote this response before I drank the wine. I hope that’s OK.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Your experience with him in real life is all you should use to assess this relationship. He told you he is not over his ex. Proceed with caution if at all. SUNALSORISES

Decide whether you think he is just trying to ease the pain of their breakup or whether he’s pining away for her, looking for his opening to get her back. If it’s the latter, cut bait and move on with life. PMCD101

You are a sorbet to cleanse the palate. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t care about you, but you are not it. Save yourself hurt. MEATBONE9

Storybook-like?? Lol — you “met” on Instagram and shared a bunch of late-night sexts. Yeah, this is a real Cinderella story. BOSTONSWEETS21

