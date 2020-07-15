Amazon opens delivery station in Wilmingtonn

Amazon’s recently opened a new delivery station in Wilmington. The 100,000-square-foot Fordham Road building began operations July 7.

Amazon’s delivery stations are the sites where packages are prepared for final delivery to customers. The items are shipped to the stations from Amazon warehouses and sorting facilities.

Amazon said the Wilmington facility will be employing 160 people, all earning at least $15 per hour. The center will also provide opportunities for hundreds of drivers to serve as independent contractors, delivering the packages to customers.