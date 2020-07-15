Amazon opens delivery station in Wilmingtonn

Amazon’s recently opened a new delivery station in Wilmington. The 100,000-square-foot Fordham Road building began operations July 7.
Amazon’s delivery stations are the sites where packages are prepared for final delivery to customers. The items are shipped to the stations from Amazon warehouses and sorting facilities.
Amazon said the Wilmington facility will be employing 160 people, all earning at least $15 per hour. The center will also provide opportunities for hundreds of drivers to serve as independent contractors, delivering the packages to customers.
The Wilmington facility is the second of eight new delivery stations Amazon plans to open in Massachusetts this year, adding to four previously opened, according to company spokeswoman Emily Hawkins. The third is set to open in Revere later this month.
In celebration of the Wilmington launch, Amazon donated $11,000 of materials to CareOne at Wilmington, a skilled nursing facility. The materials included face shields, goggles, face masks; Kindle Fire ebook readers and music CDs for residents; and boxed lunches for staff.
