Andover taps leader for diversity, wellness efforts

Andover recently named Sobhan “Soap” Namvar to lead a new office overseeing the town’s efforts to promote diversity and battle substance abuse.

Namvar is director of the new Division of Collaborative Support Services, under which the Office of Wellness and Recovery and Andover DIVERSE will operate, according to Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.

For the past decade Namvar has worked in the fields of mental health and addiction. Most recently, he served as community support coordinator for the Andover Police Department, connecting more than 650 individuals and families with mental health and addiction recovery resources. Before that he was a social worker in Boston, Chelsea, Lexington, and Brooklyn, N.Y., and a youth coordinator for Andover Youth Services.