Boston police mourn death of K-9 Rocky

Rocky, who was seven, was trained to sniff out bombs and other explosives. “I know Rocky assisted in recovering several firearms,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman. “He definitely made our streets and community safer.”

Boston police are mourning K-9 Rocky, a beloved German Shepard who died after a brief illness, the department said Wednesday.

Rocky joined the department over six years ago and also worked in the patrol division, Boyle said.

The department announced his death Wednesday night on its website. ”His handler and partner noted that Rocky was a great dog who enjoyed working,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts go out to this officer during this difficult time,” police wrote.

Pictures posted on the website show Rocky visting Fenway Park on a sunny day. In one, he is laying down in a bullpen with a baseball in his mouth. In another, he stands on his hind legs, his front paws resting on a wall, as he looks out onto the field, his tongue hanging out.

“He was a great dog,” Boyle reflected. “He will be missed dearly by the department.”

























