For first time in more than 100 years, Swan Boats won’t return to Public Garden this season

For the first time in 145 years, the iconic Swan Boats that typically mark spring’s arrival and winter’s end — and usher in a summer of tourism — will not glide gracefully across the lagoon in the Public Garden.

But the swans? The bevy won’t return to Boston this year.

The family-run company that has operated the waterborne vessels for more than a century made the announcement on its website Tuesday evening, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason for halting the popular attraction.

“We have reached the decision that it is best for us to wait until 2021 to open the Swan boats,” reads a statement on the homepage of the business’s website. “Our business is a small and intimate environment that brings people together in a memorable way. As a result, we face some unique challenges in our operation that make it difficult to assure the level of safety we are committed to providing.”

They also posted a statement on social media, where admirers of one of the city’s longest running traditions — one that’s been celebrated by mayors annually — expressed their disappointment and support.

“You’ll be missed. See you next year,” one person wrote on Instagram.

The Swan Boats, which have been around since 1877, typically would have hit the water back in April. But the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and around the country derailed those plans.

The company said it had been evaluating since March how it might be able to move ahead with its annual tradition this season. But as regulations for Phase 3 of Governor Charlie Baker’s plan to reopen the economy arrived this month, there seemed to be no safe path forward.

“These regulations are important and support efforts by all businesses to protect the health of their staff and the public,” the statement said.

The decision was made after “taking these rules into account, along with a thoughtful assessment of our operation with medical and public health officials.”

The Friends of the Public Garden, a nonprofit that advocates for Boston Common, the Public Garden, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall, reacted on Twitter to the letdown.

“So miss the [Swan emoji] Boats,” the group wrote. “#PublicGarden lagoon just not the same — looking forward to next year!”

