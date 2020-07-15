The general election in Maine has begun. What to watch as Susan Collins fights for her political life

To be sure, other high-profile Senate contests have similar dynamics, but in Maine they are on steroids. For example, Republican incumbents are also under pressure in Colorado, Arizona, and Montana, but all of them are first-term members, not 24-year veterans. All of them have a complicated relationship with President Trump, but nothing like what Collins has. Polling has found she went from the most beloved senator in the nation to being one of the the most disliked, all in the whiplash span of the Trump era.

Gideon entered the contest over a year ago. It is already the most expensive in state history. It is certainly the most high-profile contest in New England this year and is one of the closest-watched nationwide. And for a good reason: whoever wins this seat could determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years.

During Maine’s primary on Tuesday, state House Speaker Sara Gideon officially became the Democratic nominee to take on four-term Republican US Senator Susan Collins.

Had Hillary Clinton been elected four years ago, it is hard to imagine Collins would even have a serious Democratic competitor this year. She hasn’t really been challenged in nearly two decades.

But in 2020, the polls have basically all said that Gideon has a slight lead, within the margin of error. The race is among five Senate races considered a “tossup” by the respected, nonpartisan Cook Political Report. Democrats need to win three or four to them to take control of the Senate, depending on who wins the presidency.

In the closing 16 weeks, the Maine contest will be unlike anything the voters there have ever seen.

Here are three things to watch:

1. Is Susan Collins different?

Reelection campaigns are usually about the incumbent. In this race, that is particularly true. Turn on the television in Maine and besides a few Super PAC ads trying to define Gideon, the real fight appears to be about just who Collins is as a senator.

National progressive activists, furious with Collins about her votes to put Trump’s nominees on the Supreme Court and against the president’s removal from office, miss the mark of what moves swing Maine voters.

Those voters who will decide this election are moved by a sense that the once very independent and moderate Collins has fallen victim to the tribal politics of our age, according to polling and interviews about the mood on the ground in Maine.

Two ads out this week highlight how this battle is being waged: A Collins campaign spot has a Maine woman speaking about how she’s worked with a number of politicians, but how “it’s very different working with Susan Collins.” The TV ad ends with an on-screen tag line: Bipartisan. Effective.

Gideon’s new ad highlights a man and woman from the town of Sidney who were once Collins backers. “I always thought that Susan Collins was different than other people in Washington, but I’ve just seen the change,” Kathi Smith says.

Make no mistake: while there will be some debate on the airwaves about whether Gideon is an acceptable alternative, this race now seems to be set up as a referendum on Collins. Given her deep roots and relationship with Mainers, this could be a good thing for the incumbent, or a very bad thing if they have soured on her.

2. Biden/Collins voters

Need another reason this race is about Collins? She needs it to be that way to win. Maine is expected to easily to vote for Joe Biden this year over Trump. The state hasn’t voted for a Republican for president since 1988.

So if Collins is going to win she will need some chunk of voters to split their ticket by voting for Biden for president and for Collins for Senate. This has happened in previous years, including when Collins was first elected to the seat in 1996. That year, Bill Clinton won the state by 21 percentage points and Collins won the state by 5 percentage points.

But history shows it only happens when the winning Senate candidate can prove they are independent enough of their party.

Two weeks ago, the liberal-leaning Public Policy Poll released one of the only polls all year in Maine, showing Biden with a 53 percent to 42 percent lead over Trump. The same July 6 poll showed that Gideon led Collins 46 percent to 42 percent. This suggests there are about 7 percent of Biden voters still making up their minds on the Senate race, and they could make all the difference.

3. North versus South

There are few states in the country that are as split politically as Maine has become. There is the liberal southern half and the northern, more conservative half. If you split the state up by its two Congressional districts, it went this way in 2016: Clinton won the southern First District by 15 points. Trump won the northern Second District by 9 points. (Appropriately Gideon, the Democrat, lives in the First District. Collins, the Republican, in the Second District.)

Therefore, a key to this Senate race is how well each candidate can drive turnout on friendly turf in the midst of a pandemic, and what inroads they can make in the less-friendly part of the state.

How and where the candidates decide to spend their time and money will be an interesting feature of this contest.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.