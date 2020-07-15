Here’s what we know about the Ghislaine Maxwell case

Epstein died in federal custody last year while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death has been ruled a suicide.

Here are key details about the case against Maxwell, 58, whose association with Epstein - a wealthy financier who counted US presidents, British royalty, and stars of academia among his friends - has been a topic of furious speculation in recent years amid high-profile lawsuits related to the alleged abuse.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite charged with helping the late Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls in the 1990s, was denied bail at her arraignment Tuesday in federal court in New York, where she also pleaded not guilty to six felony counts.

Advertisement

1] The charges - Maxwell’s charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury for allegedly lying under oath during related civil litigation.

All the charges each carry a maximum prison term of five years, except for one count that carries a 10-year maximum penalty, according to prosecutors. That means if convicted of all charges, Maxwell could theoretically face the prospect of 35 years in prison, though it’s rare for judges to sentence defendants to consecutive terms behind bars for every count they’re convicted of.

Shortly after Maxwell’s arrest on July 2 at a million-dollar home in Bradford, N.H., the acting US attorney for New York’s southern district, Audrey Strauss, alleged that Maxwell participated in some of the sexual abuse perpetrated by Epstein.

“Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her, and then delivered them into the trap that she and Jeffrey Epstein had set,” Strauss said in a statement. “She pretended to be a woman they could trust. All the while, she was setting them up to be abused sexually by Epstein and, in some cases, Maxwell herself.”

Advertisement

Maxwell, her lawyers have said in court papers, “vigorously denies the charges” and intends to fight them.

2] The secret spouse, and the fake name - Prosecutors said during Maxwell’s hearing Tuesday that she’s secretly married but refused to reveal her husband’s name, the New York Post reported.

“In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed cosigners of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services,” said Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe during Tuesday’s remote hearing, the Post reported.

Defense lawyers had requested that Maxwell be freed on a $5 million bond secured by six “financially responsible people” including two sisters, as well as property in the United Kingdom valued at over $3.75 million.

The request didn’t sit well with prosecutors.

“There’s no information about who will be cosigning this bond or their assets, and no details whatsoever,” Moe said during Tuesday’s hearing.

3] The New Hampshire house, and the arrest - Maxwell was arrested on the morning of July 2 by FBI agents at her stately home on East Washington Road in Bradford, N.H., according to court papers.

Advertisement

When Maxwell saw the agents approaching through a window, she allegedly ignored “the direction to open the door and, instead, [tried] to flee to another room in the house, quickly shutting a door behind her,” prosecutors said in court papers. “Agents were ultimately forced to breach the door in order to enter the house to arrest the defendant, who was found in an interior room in the house.”

Once inside, prosecutors said, agents spotted a cell phone wrapped in tin foil on a desk, which authorities allege was “a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection” by law enforcement.

Agents also encountered a private security guard on the premises and were told that Maxwell’s brother had hired a security firm staffed by former members of the British military to guard her at the residence in rotations, legal filings show. The guard on scene told investigators Maxwell hadn’t left the house since he’d been working there and had given him a credit card to make purchases for the residence, according to court records. The card, prosecutors said, was in the same name as the LLC used to buy the house in a cash purchase.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Moe said Maxwell provided a fake name — Jen Marshall — to a real estate agent she dealt with during the purchase of the home and claimed to work as a journalist, the Washington Post reported.

4] The LLC, and the opaque nature of Maxwell’s finances - Little is known about the finances of Maxwell, the daughter of a British publishing magnate who died in 1991 after falling off his yacht near the Canary Islands.

Advertisement

Prosecutors have said in court filings that Maxwell doesn’t appear to have depended on any employment over the last three decades to maintain her “privileged lifestyle.”

Following her arrest, Maxwell indicated that she has “less than a million dollars in bank accounts,” prosecutors wrote in a recent legal filing, adding that the court “should have serious pause before accepting this unverified information.”

From 2016 to the present, prosecutors say, Maxwell’s “been associated with more than a dozen bank accounts ... and during that period, the maximum total balances of those accounts have exceeded $20 million.”

And the New Hampshire home Maxwell was arrested in was purchased in December 2019 through an LLC associated with her, according to prosecutors. Town assessing records identify the LLC as Granite Realty located at 155 Seaport Blvd. in Boston. That address houses multiple law firms.

5] The defense’s response - Maxwell’s legal team has said in court papers that while she holds citizenship in the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, she’s lived in America since 1991 and remains “extremely close” with her family, including two sisters who reside in the US.

Her relatives and friends remain “committed to her because they do not believe the allegations against her, which do not match the person they have known for decades,” Maxwell’s attorneys wrote in a recent court document.

Rather than attempting to evade law enforcement in New Hampshire, her lawyers have said, Maxwell was trying to avoid media attention that has harmed not just her but also “those close to her” who “have suffered the loss of jobs, work opportunities, and reputational damage simply for knowing her.”

Advertisement

Her lawyers also contend Maxwell’s chances of acquittal are high.

The government’s case, her legal team said in court papers, “is based primarily on the testimony of three individuals about events that allegedly occurred roughly 25 years ago between 1994 and 1997. It is inherently more difficult to prosecute cases relating to decades-old conduct.” The defense said those factors “call into question the strength” of the prosecution’s case against Maxwell.

But on Tuesday, Judge Alison Nathan said from the bench that the risks are “simply too great” to release Maxwell on bail, adding that her ability to law low in such a sensational case showed she has an “extraordinary capacity to evade detection,” the Washington Post reported.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.