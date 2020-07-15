Kingston postpones Town Meeting, moves it outdoors

Kingston’s Town Meeting was postponed again – until Aug. 8 – because of concerns about spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The meeting – originally scheduled for May 2, and then pushed back to June 13 and July 11 – will be held outside, starting at 8 a.m., at Silver Lake Regional High School.

Newly elected Town Moderator Sean O’Brien made the call to postpone the July 11 meeting, which had been scheduled to be held indoors. He also pushed for the meeting to be held outdoors.