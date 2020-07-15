Kingston postpones Town Meeting, moves it outdoors

Kingston’s Town Meeting was postponed again – until Aug. 8 – because of concerns about spreading the COVID-19 virus.
The meeting – originally scheduled for May 2, and then pushed back to June 13 and July 11 – will be held outside, starting at 8 a.m., at Silver Lake Regional High School.
Newly elected Town Moderator Sean O’Brien made the call to postpone the July 11 meeting, which had been scheduled to be held indoors. He also pushed for the meeting to be held outdoors.
“It will be significantly safer to deal with the elements of Mother Nature than to put our residents at an increased risk [by] being indoors,” he wrote in a notice posted on the town webpage.
O’Brien noted that the governor’s reopening plan for the state allowed a maximum of 25 people inside commercial places like movie theaters.
“I cannot in good conscience ask 100 residents of Kingston to sit inside an auditorium for several hours as we conduct our Town Meeting,” he said. “I’m not going to take that risk.”
