Man, 74, found unresponsive after going missing from boat near Dartmouth

A 74-year-old man was found unresponsive after he went missing from a boat near Dartmouth Tuesday, officials said.
Officials searched for Robert Griffith Tuesday afternoon when his boat, an 18-foot Carolina Skiff, was found unoccupied off Barneys Joy Point Military Reservation in Dartmouth, according to a tweet from the United States Coast Guard.
Officials said they searched for Griffith in the area of the Slocums River.
Griffiths was found unresponsive, according to an update tweeted by the Coast Guard at 3:30 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
