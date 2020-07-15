Man, 74, found unresponsive after going missing from boat near Dartmouth

A 74-year-old man was found unresponsive after he went missing from a boat near Dartmouth Tuesday, officials said.

Officials searched for Robert Griffith Tuesday afternoon when his boat, an 18-foot Carolina Skiff, was found unoccupied off Barneys Joy Point Military Reservation in Dartmouth, according to a tweet from the United States Coast Guard.

Officials said they searched for Griffith in the area of the Slocums River.