Manchester, N.H., police chief ‘concerned’ about spike in shootings in city

The strongly worded remarks from Capano came in a statement posted to the Manchester Police Department’s official Facebook page.

Manchester, N.H., police Chief Carlo T. Capano on Wednesday voiced alarm over the recent spike in shootings in his city, decrying the “reckless behavior” of the perpetrators and urging people with information on the various cases to contact his department.

“I’m very concerned with the uptick in shootings in the city,” Capano said. “Our officers are out there every day working to keep our community safe, the senseless shootings and reckless behavior of those involved is nothing more than a complete disregard for our citizens.”

According to the statement, Manchester has had “[three] shootings in [four] days” along with “several reports of gunfire heard in different parts of the city.” Police said people involved in the violence have been “less than cooperative,” making it hard for investigators to bring the shooters to justice.

Over the past 30 days, police said, the city has seen 10 shootings, two of them fatal, and there have been three homicides so far this year, compared to six for all of 2019.

Authorities urged anyone with information about any of the open cases to contact police.

“The refusal to give investigators pertinent information makes it nearly impossible to solve these cases,” Capano said. “It ultimately allows those responsible to continue with their reckless behavior. As a community we have to come together and work collaboratively to prevent these shootings from continuing.”

Capano’s words were echoed Wednesday by a tweet from Manchester police.

“Those involved or witnesses to the crime often refuse to cooperate with police,” the department tweeted. “It is vital that investigators get the public’s help in order to take dangerous people off the street.”





