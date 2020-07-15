Milton creates panel on equity and justice

The Milton Select Board voted unanimously to create a committee to look on ways to eradicate racism, injustice, and violence against people of color in town.
The Advisory Committee on Equity and Justice For All will review town policies, procedures, and budgets and recommend changes that would achieve the goal of “advancing equity and justice for all.”
The committee will report back at least four times a year, and make recommendations within 18 months.
The Select Board will appoint up to 11 members, including members of the groups Courageous Conversations Toward Racial Justice, the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association, and Citizens for Diverse Milton.Milton residents interested in joining can e-mail Town Administrator Mike Dennehy at mdennehy@townofmilton.org.
Advertisement
Select Board Member Michael Zullas proposed creating the committee, which was approved on June 24.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com