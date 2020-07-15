Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Ashland crash

A male motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in front of a fire station in Ashland and flown to UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester early evening Wednesday, officials said.

“We were there instantaneously to aid care to all the people involved [in the crash],” Ashland Fire Captain Lyn Moraghan said.

A medical helicopter was called to transport the motorcyclist, who was conscious at the time,, Moraghan said.