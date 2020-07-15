A new restaurant, book discussion, and Irish history

The Concord Museum will host a conversation with author E. Dolores Johnson to discuss her new book, “Say I’m Dead: A Family Memoir of Race, Secrets, and Love.” The virtual forum will take place on July 21 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register for the free event, visit www.concordmuseum.org .

Tuscan Brands opened Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar at 38R Merrimac Street in Newburyport on July 13. The restaurant will feature locally sourced seafood, a raw bar, pasta made from scratch, house-made artisan breads, and more. The location offers views of the Merrimack River with harbor views and outdoor seating. For more information, visit www.tuscanseagrillbar.com .

The Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy will host a virtual lecture on “The History of Women in Ireland” on July 20 at 7 p.m. The lecture will discuss the roles women played in ancient Ireland and introduce you to Irish leaders in national independence, universal suffrage, land wars, and rebellions. Sean Murphy, a teacher of Irish history, music, and dance and a Dublin native, will present. For more information and to view the Zoom meeting code, visit www.thomascranelibrary.org/.

Mass. Audubon is launching a series of week-long online nature education experiences to help kids explore the natural world right outside their doorsteps. Mass Audubon Virtual Camps, designed for Kindergarten-grade 2 and grades 3-5 age groups, begin July 20 and run through late August. The one-week sessions will include hours of virtual discussion and instruction; daily themed quests and activities designed to get children outside and exploring; a “Wacky Wednesday” dress-up theme; a Thursday evening all-camp program; and more. The cost is $150 for members, $175 for non-members. For more information, go to massaudubon.org/virtualcamp.

On July 20 from 6:30 to 7:10 p.m., the Mansfield Public Library will host a virtual book chat to discuss what everyone is currently reading and what they want to read along with how they are holding up amid the pandemic. The meetings run weekly every Monday at the same time and registration is required to access the Zoom link. For more information and to register, visit www.mansfieldlibraryma.com.

The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition will host its annual, statewide Against the Tide multi-sport event virtually with events on Aug. 15, Sept. 19, and Sept. 26. The events will consist of swims, runs, walks, paddle boarding, and kayaking of various lengths depending on what attendees choose. Participants who register for the Aug. 15 event before July 20 or the September events by Aug. 24 will receive a Participant Fun Pack that includes goodies for attendees. Registration is $40 per person and up to $100 for families (up to five family members). For more information or to register, visit www.mbcc.org/swim.

Crosby’s Marketplace in Concord successfully raised 18,629 pounds of food during its recent food drive on behalf of Open Table. Crosby’s teamed up with the Concord Lions Club, which managed donations beginning on March 14. Crosby’s customers can purchase pre-packaged bags of food at the checkout counter or donate other items to help feed those in need. Crosby’s Marketplace is located at 211 Sudbury Road.