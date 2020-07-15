N.H. man arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death in 2010

Brian MacDonald, 44, of Concord, was arrested Wednesday and charged with reckless second-degree murder in the death of his son, Cameron in 2010, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano.

A New Hampshire man convicted of violently shaking his newborn son in 2006 has been charged with the boy’s death nearly four years later, law enforcement officials said Wednesday night.

“Following a comprehensive review of several years of medical records, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that Cameron MacDonald’s death was a homicide, and that he died as a result of injuries he sustained from the physical assault in 2006,” they said.

Advertisement

A criminal complaint in the case alleges that MacDonald killed his son by “by shaking or otherwise inflicting force upon Cameron causing him to suffer a fatal brain injury,” when the child was just 34-days-old, according to the statement.

MacDonald was arrested in 2006 on first-degree assault charges connected to his son’s injuries and subsequently found guilty in Hillsborough County Superior Court and sentenced to the New Hampshire State Prison, the officials said.

He is expected to be arraigned in the Ninth District Court in Manchester on Thursday.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.