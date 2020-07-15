Parent receives five-week prison term in college admissions scandal case

The office said Littlefair was also fined $209,000 and ordered to serve two years of supervised release with 300 hours of community service.

Karen Littlefair, 57, learned her fate during a sentencing hearing in US District Court in Boston, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

A Newport Beach, Calif. woman on Wednesday received a five-week prison term for paying $9,000 to have someone take online courses for her son to help him graduate from Georgetown as part of the nationwide “Varsity Blues” scandal, prosecutors said.

Littlefair pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, records show.

Prosecutors said Littlefair agreed with William “Rick” Singer, the admitted mastermind of the “Varsity Blues” scam, to pay $9,000 to have a Singer employee take courses for her son.

The employee took four courses on behalf of Littlefair’s son, who graduated from Georgetown in 2018 using the phony credits, according to prosecutors.

In a sentencing memorandum filed last week, prosecutors requested that Littlefair receive a four-month prison term.

She’s one of dozens of people charged in connection with the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly paid bribes to Singer to get their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at selective schools, effectively paving their way to admission, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Prosecutors said in last week’s filing that “there is evidence that Littlefair made a payment of $200,000 to the Georgetown tennis program, in exchange for having the [now former] tennis coach, Gordon Ernst, give up an athletic recruitment spot to facilitate her son’s admission.”

Though Littlefair’s son, prosecutors said, “did not receive a ‘likely letter’ designating him as a tennis recruit—as Ernst obtained for the children of numerous other Singer ‘side door’ clients—the admissions process involved deception.”

Littlefair also “demanded a discount” from Singer when one of the grades fraudulently obtained for her son came back lower than expected, the filing said.

Lawyers for Littlefair, in a separate sentencing memo, had sought a term of probation with home confinement.

The defense cited Littlefair’s “dedication to her family and care for her elderly mother and mother-in-law; her battle with breast cancer and continuing vulnerabilities; her service to others and her community; and the important fact that, at age 57, she has had no criminal history of any kind.”

Her lawyers also pushed back on the government’s contention that she tried to get her son into Georgetown as a fake tennis recruit, mirroring the conduct of several other parents who have pleaded guilty.

The government, her lawyers wrote, “received from Ms. Littlefair (and Mr. Singer) substantial exculpatory evidence showing that she was unaware of Mr. Singer’s unlawful activities as a college counselor on behalf of her son.”

After receiving that evidence, the defense wrote, “the government did not charge Ms. Littlefair with any preadmissions-related conduct, and instead drafted a narrowly drawn information alleging a conspiracy between 2017 and 2018 based only upon academic cheating.”

The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday described Littlefair as a Newport Beach socialite who’s hosted fundraisers for prominent Republican politicians.

All told, 28 parents have pleaded guilty in connection with the college admissions scandal, according to prosecutors. The parents include Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, former PIMCO boss Douglas Hodge, and Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs.

Littlefair is due to report to prison on Oct. 15, records show.

She’ll also be required to perform her community service by completing “direct, hands-on work serving underprivileged individuals and families at an agency approved by the Probation Office,” said Judge Allison D. Burroughs’s sentencing order.

