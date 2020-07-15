Two men face charges in assault on MBTA van driver during road rage case in Milton

The driver of a van operated by The Ride, an MBTA service that provides transportation for people with disabilities, had engaged in an aggressive exchange with a passenger car behind him near the intersection of Brook Road and Frothingham Street, O’Neil said.

At 11:17 a.m. on June 25, officers responded to a road rage incident that had turned violent on Brook Road, Milton Deputy Police Chief James O’Neil said.

Two men will be summoned to court on charges of assaulting the driver of an MBTA The Ride van during a road rage incident in Milton last month, officials said.

The car sped in front of the van and slowed to a stop, preventing the van from moving forward. Two 20-year-old men, whose names have not been released, then got out of their vehicle and approached the van, O’Neil said.

“The occupants forced their way onto the van and punched, spit on, and used profanity at the driver,” O’Neil said.

The male driver, who is older than 60, was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton with non-life-threatening injuries, O’Neil said.

No passengers were onboard at the time of the incident.

On July 10, Milton police charged one suspect with assault and battery on a person 60 or older, O’Neil said.

Officials have since identified the second suspect and plan to charge him with the same offense, O’Neil said.

