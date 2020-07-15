Two men killed early Sunday in separate shootings identified

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470,” the statement said.

In a statement, police said Stamp was shot multiple times shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of 25 Regis Road. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said. No arrests have been made.

Boston police on Wednesday identified the man fatally shot early Sunday in Mattapan as 35-year-old Dwight Stamp, a Quincy resident who was killed about an hour after another man was gunned down in Roxbury.

About an hour before Stamp’s killing Sunday, 49-year-old James Hendrick, of Hyde Park, was fatally shot in the area of 18 Adams St. in Roxbury, according to police. No arrests have been made in the killing of Hendricks.

Community members can submit anonymous tips by calling 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), according to the release.

“The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner,” the statement said.

So far there have been 28 homicides in the city this year, compared to 22 at this time last year and 29 at the same time in 2018, according to Boston police Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.

“To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma,” police said.

