Woman, 82, rescued by 14-year-old surfer at Maine beach

When the woman and her 60-year-old daughter began showing signs of distress in the water, two lifeguards — Mary Steward and Skylar Maloney — responded, he said.

The woman had been swimming with her daughter in the water at Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk when there was choppy surf and 4-foot waves, according to John Brady, the EMS Division Chief at Kennebunk Fire Rescue.

An 82-year-old swimmer was rescued by a 14-year-old surfer in Maine on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Lucas Drinkwater, who had been surfing at the beach, assisted the older woman in the water.

“He helped her in on his board...he actually got her up on the board,” Brady said. “It was a heads up move by a 14-year-old.”

Advertisement

Drinkwater told WGME-TV that he swam out to the woman, who was “struggling to stay up, she was like exhausted.”

“When I got there, she was literally going underwater, so I had to lift her up onto my surfboard, so she could grab onto my surfboard,” Drinkwater said.

Drinkwater then swam her back to the shore.

The daughter was evaluated at the scene and her mother was transported for further medical treatment.

“She had taken in quite a bit of water,” Brady said.

The scene was cleared by 3:50 p.m., Brady said.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.