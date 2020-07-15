Experts say Trump administration move on hospital coronavirus data is worrisome

“The Trump administration should be working with CDC, supporting the CDC, and taking the CDC’s advice, rather than anything other than that,” he said.

“The CDC has more experience handling data of this kind, more experience interpreting it, and more experience, frankly, as an agency of public health,” said William Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

Boston-based medical and public health experts are expressing concern about the Trump administration’s plan to strip control of hospital coronavirus data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia said in a tweet that the move was a “travesty.” Addressing CDC Director Robert Redfield, she said, I “beseech you, one outbreak responder to another, to speak up. How can we have an effective response without access to data?”

“At this moment of time, it is no longer about politics or about any of our bodies of work before this: it is about saving American lives,” said Bhadelia, an associate professor at the Boston University School of Medicine and medical director of the Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center.

“Why create an expensive parallel system that requires hospitals to relearn an entirely new process? Does that make sense?” she said.

The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send all coronavirus patient information to a central database in Washington beginning on Wednesday, raising concerns that the data will be politicized or withheld from the public.

The new instructions were posted in a little-noticed document on the Department of Health and Human Services website. From now on, the department — not the CDC — will collect daily reports about the patients that each hospital is treating, the number of available beds and ventilators, and other information vital to tracking the pandemic.

Officials say the change will streamline data gathering and assist the White House coronavirus task force in allocating scarce supplies like personal protective gear and remdesivir, the first drug shown to be effective against the virus. But the Health and Human Services database that will receive new information is not open to the public, which could affect the work of scores of researchers, modelers, and health officials who rely on CDC data to make projections and crucial decisions, the New York Times reported.

“The new faster and complete data system is what our nation needs to defeat the coronavirus and the CDC, an operating division of HHS, will certainly participate in this streamlined all-of-government response,” Michael Caputo, assistant secretary for public affairs at HHS told NBC News Tuesday night. “They will simply no longer control it.”

Hanage said that to researchers the data is “incredibly important. It’s everything. Without data that we can be confident in, we will be flying blind,” at a time that they have already been trying to keep track of the pandemic “through the fog.”

“Adding another layer to that and taking it away from the public health agency which has the most experience in handling it — and up until recently had a very, very well-trusted profile among public health professionals — is a retrograde step,” he said in a conference call with reporters.

Dr. David Hooper, chief of the infection control unit, at Massachusetts General Hospital, said, “The devil is in the details on these sorts of things.”

He said that the administration’s move would be good if it accelerated data gathering and helped in the allocation of supplies, noting that the Times reported that White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, whom he called a “respected scientist and nonpolitical person,” was involved.

But he emphasized that the information collected must still be made available to researchers and the CDC. The data “shouldn’t be kept secret in any way,” he said.

“It’s extremely important,” he said, that the CDC have access to the data. “The CDC has been the agency that is tasked and has the expertise and background to analyze these sorts of data. And some of its systems for capturing data are relatively old, so it’s possible that there are faster ways of doing it. But the CDC needs to be on point in analyzing the data, having access to it, and using it to guide their recommendations and guidance as we go forward.”

“Let’s hope this is for the better and not anything that will get in the way of our following the science and doing the right things to protect the public,” he said.

Other medical and public health professionals around the country have also expressed concern.

Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency room physician and former Baltimore City commissioner of public health, told MSNBC-TV the move was “inexplicable. What is the rationale for bypassing one of the preeminent institutions in the world?”

She said CDC officials are considered “the best in the world,” and their role is to analyze data, identify trends, inform the public about them, synthesize guidelines, and “inform the public about what to do next.”

“That’s what the CDC is supposed to do, and I don’t understand where this data is going instead,” she said.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner, told CNBC, ”The preferable path here would have been to try to build out the systems inside CDC and not try to recreate the wheel. ... They [CDC] have the scientific expertise to cull this data in a way that no other agency does.”

The Massachusetts Hospital Association said the state’s hospitals would continue to work with the state Department of Public Health to provide “all requested COVID-19 data to federal and state officials. Data plays an instrumental role in our ongoing response to this crisis, both here in the commonwealth and across the nation.”

“Considering the new and significant administrative burden posed by the U.S. Health and Human Services requirements, we hope to learn more about how this data will be used and shared,” the association said in a statement.

Public health experts have long expressed concerns that the Trump administration is politicizing science and undermining its health experts, in particular the CDC; four of the agency’s former directors, spanning both Republican and Democratic administrations, said as much in an opinion piece published Tuesday in The Washington Post.

With more than 136,000 people dead of the virus in the United States as of Wednesday and cases rising in dozens of states, Trump continues to push to reopen the economy.

“So we’re at 135,000, which is terrible; one is too much. But we would’ve had millions of people dead from this curse that came at us,” Trump said at a news conference Tuesday.

“We have to get the schools open. We have to get everything open,” he said.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com