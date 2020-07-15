Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from the hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

A court spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement that Ginsburg was “home and doing well.”

Ginsburg had gone to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She had a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. The court said in a statement Tuesday that she would “stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”