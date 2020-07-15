UMass model predicts a total of nearly 8,800 Mass. coronavirus deaths in four weeks

The UMass estimate comes from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various coronavirus pandemic models and develops a combined, or ensemble, forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

The model predicts that the state will tally 8,774 deaths, with a 10 percent chance of seeing fewer than 8,600 deaths and a 10 percent chance of seeing more than 9,100.

A University of Massachusetts model estimates that the death toll from the coronavirus in the state will climb to nearly 8,800 by Aug. 8.

Reich’s lab releases the ensemble forecast weekly. It only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because it believes forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that. Last week, the model estimated there would be 8,651 coronavirus deaths tallied by Aug. 1.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 8,125 deaths among confirmed cases of the virus, and another 215 cases of probable coronavirus deaths.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions.

The lab also feeds the data it has collected and its ensemble forecast to the agency, which posts the data on its own website. The data is also used to feed the fivethirtyeight.com website.

The closely watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, looking farther into the future, offers a bleaker vision, predicting that Massachusetts will see 12,906 deaths by Nov. 1.

The latest UMass ensemble model also predicts the United States as a whole will reach a total of 157,204 coronavirus deaths in the next four weeks. The model estimates there is a 10 percent chance of seeing fewer than 152,000 deaths and a 10 percent chance of seeing more than 168,000 deaths. The current US death toll was more than 136,000 as of Tuesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Reich said in a tweet that the model suggests there will be about 6,000 deaths per week nationally from the coronavirus by early August.

The coronavirus is on the march in states around the country, particularly in the South and West, even as Massachusetts and other Northeast states have seen their surges generally subside.

The UW IHME model once again offered a dire picture as it looked farther ahead in time. It predicted more than 208,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by Nov. 1.

