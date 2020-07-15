Longing for Italy

In high school, I studied Latin, French, and German. Italian wasn’t offered. In college, more French, but I applied to study junior year at the University of Florence.

They always recalled the Italy they had left with affection overshadowed by challenges: poverty, war, absence of opportunity, minus the freedoms they hoped for here.

Like many children and grandchildren of immigrants in the 1950s, I was raised with a deep respect for the privilege of being an American. My elders never spoke Italian at home (unless they didn’t want us to understand what they were discussing). They wanted their children to speak English.

Advertisement

The dean called me in to question my boldness: I had no Italian courses to my credit. I suggested I would go to the University for Foreigners in Perugia three months before Florence classes began. She agreed, so off I went.

My Italianità blossomed in those 15 months.

Italianità would be “Italian-ness” if we had such a word in English (so much less precise than Italian, which has a word for absolutely anything humans can imagine and even some things they can’t envision.) My Italianità is a part of who I am, what I see, how I feel. It was supported in my later life as my husband and I regularly spent summers in Italy.

We have stuck with a plan to live in different cities every year to experience all of Italy eventually. We have rented apartments or long-term hotels in Florence, San Remo, the island of Ischia, (off Naples, land of my roots), the Amalfi Coast, and Turin, facing the Alps. We’ve had several stays in Rome, Elba, the lakes north of Milan, Sicily, Tuscany, Lombardy, Umbria, and even Puglia, on the heel of the boot.

This year’s annual trip — to Tuscany, Naples, Ischia, and Rome — died at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic. I suffer from deprivation of the annual tonic Italy provides.

Advertisement

I miss walking amid ancient ruins that lead to shopping streets where all the 21st century’s excess is artfully displayed. I miss that first whiff of espresso as I am deplaning in Rome, and the way youngsters on crowded Italian buses offer elders their seats.

I long for the gentility — small shops where the proprietor greets you by name and knows exactly what you want or need for a certain recipe. I am moved by the dignity of Italy’s “senzatetti” (“without roofs,” homeless) struggling but still proud, and my work with them as a volunteer at a Florentine Episcopal church. I miss street sweepers humming arias.

Italianità is a gift. It isn’t something you automatically inherit. It is a seed planted by your forebears, and it either grows and thrives within you because you nurture it or it dies a slow death because you reject it. It will leave you at the first sign of Anglo, Nordic, or other “cold country” leanings. It thrives in a world seen through the Italian lens, which always allows for a quick change of plans — especially for romance, food, or family.

It is hard to see life without this beautifying, cultured lens. This year the battle against the coronavirus — all 243, 344 cases to date and nearly 35,000 deaths — was gallantly handled by disciplined citizens. Italians are now returning to normalcy while Americans struggle with chaos created by our own cavalier obstinance, and by leaders lacking a core that puts the governed above the government.

Advertisement

Graffiti in Piazza Tasso in Florence in 2015. Mary Ann Sorrentino

Yes, I am missing Italy this year, more than I might be if my birth country had delivered all its promises. My regular visits have taught me that I was born in the wrong country, and I am spending the winter of my life trying to live with one foot in each of two places I call home. Only one says “Welcome Immigrants! Tourists go home!”

Sicilians call my melancholy “two feet in one shoe” — a sometimes-painful way to move forward, but usually more comforting over time.

Mary Ann Sorrentino is a freelance columnist. She can be reached at thatmaryann@yahoo.com.